Erik Brady: Ex-Bills QB Daryle Lamonica relishes ties to Josh Allen, Tom Flores

The Bills won two American Football League championships in the mid-1960s when Lamonica was mostly a popular second stringer behind quarterback Jack Kemp. Those Bills boasted rock-solid defense.

“You win championships with defense,” Lamonica said. “As quarterbacks, we don’t like to say that. But we had really good defenses in Buffalo. And the Bills have a real good defense now. And with Josh Allen, they are going to score enough points to win a lot of games. The next several years are going to be outstanding for the Bills.”

Lamonica said he had a phone conversation with Bills owner Ralph Wilson one night in March 1967, a couple of months after the Bills had lost the AFL title game to the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to go to the first Super Bowl: “Ralph told me I was going to be the starting quarterback. I was so pumped afterward I could hardly even talk. And eight hours later I was traded.”

The Oakland Raiders sent Flores to Buffalo for Lamonica; the Bills got wide receiver Art Powell and the Raiders got wide receiver Glenn Bass as part of the same deal. It turned out to be a steal for the Raiders, who went 13-1 the following season. Lamonica was named the AFL’s MVP. And then the Raiders beat the Houston Oilers in the AFL title game and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the second Super Bowl.