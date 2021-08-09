Erik Brady: Ex-Bills QB Daryle Lamonica relishes ties to Josh Allen, Tom Flores

Daryle Lamonica felt good Friday when Josh Allen signed his new contract. And he felt good again Sunday when Tom Flores was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lamonica feels a special bond with both.
• He and Allen are quarterbacks with cannon arms who began their professional careers with the Buffalo Bills. And they hail from the neighboring California communities of Fresno and Firebaugh.
• He and Flores were once traded for one another. That doesn’t sound like the usual path to friendship, but these days they are pals who talk often.
“I’m very happy for Josh and I’m very happy for Tom,” Lamonica said by phone from California on Sunday. “I like both of those guys very much.”
Lamonica has never met Allen in person but admires him greatly. Lamonica also admires Allen’s six-year, $258 million contract extension.
“He’s a brilliant young quarterback,” Lamonica said. “It’s outstanding what he negotiated his contract for. The game has come so far since we started. We all had to get jobs in the offseason to make ends meet. The contracts they’re getting now – I don’t think I can count that high.”
Lamonica, who turned 80 last month, likes to say that Allen reminds him of him.
“He does," Lamonica said. "He’s got a big, strong arm. Can throw the ball deep. You just can’t give him any free time because he’s going to challenge you. That’s Bills quarterbacks. We always try to be aggressive and keep the pressure on. Anytime you can score from anywhere on the field it makes you a real threat. And I think that’s what Josh brings to the offense.”
The Bills won two American Football League championships in the mid-1960s when Lamonica was mostly a popular second stringer behind quarterback Jack Kemp. Those Bills boasted rock-solid defense.
“You win championships with defense,” Lamonica said. “As quarterbacks, we don’t like to say that. But we had really good defenses in Buffalo. And the Bills have a real good defense now. And with Josh Allen, they are going to score enough points to win a lot of games. The next several years are going to be outstanding for the Bills.”
Lamonica said he had a phone conversation with Bills owner Ralph Wilson one night in March 1967, a couple of months after the Bills had lost the AFL title game to the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to go to the first Super Bowl: “Ralph told me I was going to be the starting quarterback. I was so pumped afterward I could hardly even talk. And eight hours later I was traded.”
The Oakland Raiders sent Flores to Buffalo for Lamonica; the Bills got wide receiver Art Powell and the Raiders got wide receiver Glenn Bass as part of the same deal. It turned out to be a steal for the Raiders, who went 13-1 the following season. Lamonica was named the AFL’s MVP. And then the Raiders beat the Houston Oilers in the AFL title game and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the second Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, Flores played just a bit more than two seasons in Buffalo. He had four starts and passed for all of 291 yards. Those aren’t Hall of Fame numbers. Here is what is: He went on to coach the Raiders to two Super Bowl wins – and he has the highest win percentage of any NFL coach with 10 or more playoff games. Yes, his .727 is higher than Bill Belichick’s .721.
“Tom and I became best of friends,” Lamonica said. “We didn’t have any control over getting traded for one another. I called Tom at home to congratulate him for getting into the Hall of Fame when it got announced. Tom and I talk all the time. We have great respect for each other.”
Lamonica believes there should be a place in the Hall for him, too.
“Well, it’s political,” he said. “I know where I stand. I feel good about where I am. I’d like to be in, obviously. I was very fortunate to play in the AFL and the NFL and my numbers stand for themselves.”
Some numbers argue against Lamonica: His lifetime completion percentage is a bit less than 50, and he never threw for more than 3,302 yards in a season. But there is a number that argues very much in his favor: His record as a starting quarterback was 66-16-6. That more than lived up to the Raiders’ motto: Just win, baby.
Now he expects to see a lot of winning from Allen.
“We haven’t had a chance to meet yet,” Lamonica said. “Hopefully that day will come soon. I like everything about Josh. I like the way he throws the ball deep, and short. He’s a team player and that’s what makes him special. And it’s all coming together for him at the right time.”
Lamonica stops short of predicting Allen’s Bills will win the Super Bowl, but he is rooting for them.
“We helped start the Buffalo Bills in their winning ways,” Lamonica said. “And now they are picking up on those winning ways again, and winning a world title would fit their personality really well. I’m pulling for them deep down. Buffalo is part of my family. I don’t ever forget it. I live in California, but I always have strong feelings for Buffalo. For what it gave us, and what it is giving the players who are there now.”