Erik Brady: Ex-Bill Terrence McGee was as amazed as anyone by Nyheim Hines' TDs, and he would know

You’ve heard of Hollywood endings. This was a Hollywood beginning.

Nyheim Hines ran back the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown the other day, and it seemed as if the world was watching.

Terrence McGee wasn’t, which is funny because he is the only other player in Buffalo Bills history to return a game-opening kick for a touchdown.

McGee turned the trick in Miami in 2004. The Dolphins are coming to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a wild-card playoff game. And McGee thinks Hines is the wild card who could make the difference.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing,” McGee says by way of advice. “Well, maybe slow down a little so I can keep my records. No, keep doing what you’re doing, and I hope you have some more (touchdown returns) in the playoffs.”

McGee played here during The Drought and regrets never reaching the playoffs. As it is, he had five touchdowns on kickoff returns, the most in Bills history. He never had two in one game, though, which is what Hines did on Sunday.

“Amazing,” McGee says. “Especially now, when there are so many touchbacks and they don’t get as many chances to return kicks.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Jan. 2. That game was suspended – and the next play the Bills had was Sunday’s kickoff by the New England Patriots.

“Buffalo fans this Sunday suggested Hamlin’s recovery was a metaphor for the resilience of a city battered by storms, decline and crime,” wrote Michael Kimmelman in the New York Times. “As if on cue, the Bills returned the opening kickoff against the Patriots for a touchdown, the first time the team had done that in 18 years.”

That’s a reference to McGee’s return in Miami a generation ago. He lives in Dallas these days but comes to Buffalo monthly to visit his daughter, Mila, 8, and his son, Zayden, 7. McGee was in town packing a suitcase for his trip back to Dallas when the Bills-Patriots game began. Then the texts began to roll in: Hines ran it back 96 yards!

“My son asked me, ‘Do you still have the longest?’ ” McGee says with a laugh. Yes, he does. McGee returned that game-opening boot in Miami 104 yards, which remains the longest kickoff return in Bills history.

Hines’ second one Sunday went 101 yards. By that time, McGee was at the Buffalo airport, checking his bags – and his phone.

“I saw that New England had scored to take the lead, and then I looked again and the Bills had the lead back. And I thought, ‘How did that happen so fast?’ I wasn’t thinking about another kickoff return. And then when I found out, I thought, ‘Oh, wow, he took it to the house again. That’s pretty cool.’ ”

Hines returned his first TD on Sunday down the right sideline and his second down the left. All five of McGee’s kickoff touchdowns, he recollects, came down the left sideline. He can still see each of them in his mind’s eye.

McGee made history in an upset of the Bengals in Cincinnati on Christmas Eve, in 2005, when he was the first NFL player to return both a kickoff and an interception for touchdowns in the same game. His 99-yard kickoff return in the third quarter sparked a Buffalo comeback. The Bills led, 30-27, in the final minute when he picked off a pass from Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer and returned it 46 yards for the clincher. “That was one of the best feelings in the world,” McGee says.

Imagine the feeling if this is the year that the Bills win the Super Bowl. (Talk about a Hollywood ending.)

“They have all the right pieces,” McGee says. “Just look at the Patriots game. The offense made big plays. The defense got turnovers. And the special teams got touchdowns.”

The Bills drafted McGee, a cornerback, in the fourth round out of Northwestern State in 2003. His nickname in college was Turtle, which seems an odd moniker for a speedster.

“I was really quiet when I first got to college,” he says. “People said they were waiting for me to come out of my shell.”

Terrence McGee and Nyheim Hines are now paired in Buffalo sports history. McGee is the Tortoise – and Hines is the Hare.