Erik Brady: Don Beebe shares memories of 4 TD game against Steelers 30 years ago today

"Every day,” he says. “That might sound strange, but it’s the truth. It comes up every day. And I’m OK with that now. Initially, I wasn’t, because we got killed and I was not happy. But as time has gone on, it has given me an opportunity to coach kids and speak at banquets and talk about never giving up.

“We live in a world right now, with everything going on, where so many people give up. And I think people can relate to me and listen to me when I tell them, ‘Hey, man, we can’t ever give up.’ ”

The Bills of his era never did.

“When you go back to four Super Bowls,” he says, “that’s a team that never gives up.”

The Bills lost all four, of course. Beebe played in two more for the Green Bay Packers. And when at last he won one, he thought of Buffalo.

“I’m looking at the clock and watching those last 10 seconds click off and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God, I’m finally going to win this crazy thing.’ And the thoughts just flooded me and I became emotional and I thought about all the guys I played with in Buffalo, and Marv and Ralph (Wilson) and Bill (Polian). And I know this is going to sound strange, but I felt guilty. I thought, ‘Why me?’

