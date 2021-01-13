Erik Brady: Congressional spokesman makes time for Bills fandom amid the upheaval

It helped that his maternal grandfather, a former foreman at Bethlehem Steel, would send him VHS tapes of Bills games every week so he could see them play. And every summer, when his family would go back to Orchard Park, his grandfather would take him to St. John Fisher College to see the Bills in training camp.

Luchette has no memory of the Bills’ first Super Bowl loss, following the 1990 season, when he was 4. He does remember the other three Super Bowls, including watching the last one just days after his family had moved into their new home in Cincinnati. Sure, the Bills lost all those Super Bowls, but there was always next year.

“When you’re a kid, you don’t realize that’s not how it’s going to be forever," he says. "You take it for granted that the Bills are great and they’re always going to be great. I think Patriots fans are going to go through something like that now.”

Ah, yes – the Patriots. Luchette works for a congressman who represents Rhode Island, in New England. Cicilline loves the Pats, and his constituents do, too.

“It’s always been a bit awkward,” Luchette says, “but David is very respectful of my Bills fandom, even if he doesn’t agree with it.”