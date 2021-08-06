Erik Brady: Colts' Hall of Fame triplets evoke memories of Bills' Kelly, Thomas and Reed

Polian drafted Manning and James in Indy; Harrison was already on hand. The Bills drafted Kelly in 1983; Polian was named the team’s pro personnel director a year later. Then he drafted Reed in the fourth round, in 1985; signed Kelly from the United States Football League, in 1986; and drafted Thomas in the second round, in 1988.

“How good is an Andre Reed going to be without a Jim Kelly?” Horrigan says. “We don’t know. We’re never going to know. He probably would have been just the same, but the fact is he fit perfectly with Jim. The same way with Marvin Harrison: He fit perfectly with Peyton. Great quarterbacks find a way to find their guys. Thurman, Jim, and Andre were fortunate enough to have a fourth in James Lofton, too.

“Their offenses, whether it’s Peyton throwing deep all the time or Jim running the no-huddle, they were able to play their game. And that’s what those running backs did. Thurman and Edgerrin are guys who weren’t one-dimensional. They were multifaceted – and perfect for those teams in their time.”

Horrigan’s first induction ceremony came in 1977, the year he joined the Hall. The twin inductions this weekend will run the number he has attended to 44. Does it ever get old?

“No, never,” he says. “Every class is brand new. I knew a lot of these guys when they were players, especially the Bills. So every year I’m excited about it. You get all these Hall of Famers together, and it’s fun being around them, because they love being around each other.”

