Hear, hear – for Carl Scheer.

Scheer’s a mere footnote in Buffalo sports history; he means much more in Denver. We are thinking of him just now because Tuesday night the Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets are the top remaining seed in the NBA playoffs, making them a favorite to win their first championship.

Somewhere, Scheer cheers for them.

He was president of the Buffalo Braves when they were born, in 1970, but he stayed for only four months. Then he left to be president and general manager of the Carolina Cougars of the American Basketball Association, where he lasted four years. Next stop: Denver, for 11 years. And then, in 1985, he became general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers, the franchise he had helped birth as the Braves in Buffalo.

Scheer had come full circle. Such moments are a leitmotif of his life.

He died from complications of dementia, in 2019, three hours shy of his 83rd birthday. All of the obituaries noted that he was the inventor of the ABA’s slam-dunk contest, which would become a staple of NBA All-Star games. Few of the obits made mention of his brief time with the Braves.

“I don’t remember a lot about Buffalo,” says Bob Scheer, his son, who was 7 at the time. “Just two things, really.”

The Harlem Globetrotters came to the Aud that summer, and Bob got to meet Curly Neal, who taught him how to dribble. “I wasn’t much of a basketball player,” Bob says. “But I can still dribble.”

His other strong memory from here is of Dolph Schayes, the Braves’ original coach and a dear friend of his father’s. “When Danny Schayes, Dolph’s son, came to play for the Nuggets, oh, my father just loved that.”

Full circle again.

Carl Scheer was born in 1936, in Springfield, Mass. (Basketball was born there, too, 45 years earlier.) He was an all-state player in high school who played his college ball at Middlebury, in Vermont. Then he went to law school at the University of Miami and began his law practice in Greensboro, N.C., where his wife’s family was from. (So was Curly Neal, for that matter.)

“My dad hated being a lawyer,” Bob says. “So he began doing basketball games on the radio for Guilford College,” in Greensboro. The Quakers were a top NAIA program, and one of their stars was Bob Kauffman. He was selected third in the 1968 NBA draft (behind Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld), by the Seattle SuperSonics. Scheer became a player agent so he could represent Kauffman.

“That’s what got him into the basketball world,” Bob says. “And soon after that he got hired by the NBA to be an assistant to the commissioner,” J. Walter Kennedy.

Scheer didn’t love working for the NBA’s front office because it didn’t give him a team to root for. That’s why he jumped at the chance to work for the fledgling franchise in Buffalo. The AP photo of Kennedy signing the expansion papers – for the Braves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers – shows Scheer smiling over Kennedy’s shoulder, with reps of the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers there, too.

“My mother didn’t love Buffalo, even though we were only there in the summertime,” Bob Scheer says. “So when my dad got the chance to run the Carolina Cougars back in Greensboro, he had to take it.”

Though Scheer wasn’t in Buffalo long, he did leave a nice parting gift by suggesting the trade that brought Kauffman, who then emerged as the Braves’ first real star. (Only Randy Smith and Bob McAdoo stand taller in the Braves’ sad, eight-season history.) Kauffman averaged a double-double – more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game – over the Braves’ first three seasons, making the All-Star team all three times.

Scheer hated losing, which would not have made life with an expansion team much fun. (The Braves went 22-60 in their first two seasons and 21-61 in their third.) When the Nuggets lost at home, his son remembers, the family would leave a half-gallon of Rocky Road ice cream thawing on the kitchen counter with a spoon, and some nights Scheer would stress-eat the whole thing, then run 10 miles in the morning.

The Nuggets were members of the ABA until it folded, in 1976. They won a lot under Scheer even when they joined the NBA. His story is one that fans in Western New York can appreciate: winning big often, but never winning the big one.

The Nuggets are now in the postseason for a 38th time. No current team in major American pro sports has been to the playoffs that many times and not won a title. The New York Times calls them, in a recent headline, “the best franchise never to win a championship.”

David Thompson, North Carolina State’s sky-walking star, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1975 NBA and ABA drafts, and then Scheer signed him for the Nuggets. The next year, when the ABA All-Star game was in Denver, Scheer had an idea – he always had ideas – for halftime entertainment. That first slam-dunk contest looked like it had a hometown winner when Thompson executed a 360-degree dunk, but Julius Erving soared from the free-throw line on his last attempt to take the crown.

Bob was a ball boy for that contest. Today, at 59, he works in development for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, in Charlotte. He gave the eulogy at his father’s funeral and told how the old man had often embellished attendance figures.

“We had a big crowd, 600 people,” Bob says of the funeral. “David Thompson was there. And I told everyone, ‘I want to thank each and every one of you for being here – all 17,423 of you.’ ”

Scheer wasn’t around Buffalo long enough to fudge attendance figures here, but we owe him for the deal that brought Kauffman to town. Kauffman owed Scheer, too, for turning around his career with that trade. Then again, Scheer owed Kauffman even more: Being his agent got Scheer into the sport where he would spend a lifetime of love for the game.

Last year, Bob Kauffman was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

And Carl Scheer had come full circle again.