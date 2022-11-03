Erik Brady: Buffalonian returns for first Bills home game in 20 years and notes, 'Bills Mafia – It's a real thing'

Jeffrey Swanson learned to ski at Kissing Bridge. Now he lives in St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, which is home to some of the world’s finest ski slopes.

When St. Anton hosted a World Cup event a couple of years ago, during the pandemic, no spectators were allowed. Instead, the organizers built snowmen in the stands. Businesses and fans could pay to sponsor them.

Perhaps you can guess who dressed his snowman in Buffalo Bills gear.

On Sunday night, Jeff was among the madding crowd at Highmark Stadium to see the Bills beat the Green Bay Packers. The last time he had seen the Bills play in person was in London, in 2015, when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He can’t been remember the last time he had been to a Bills home game, but guesses it was roughly 20 years ago.

“What a great atmosphere,” he says of Sunday. “Bills Mafia – it’s a real thing.”

Del Reid, the movement’s co-founder, likes to say that Mafia means family. That’s very much the case for Jeff. Getting to see the Bills – and then, on Monday, the Sabres for the first time since they were still playing at the Aud – was a nice side benefit. But family is the real reason for his trip home.

Some weeks ago, Jeff asked his daughter, Katharina, who has Down syndrome, what she wanted for her 30th birthday.

“She asked to come to Buffalo,” he says. “That’s all she wanted.”

Katharina had not been back to Buffalo in recent years because of the pandemic, and she longed to see her cousins and her grandmother, Doris Hill, who is 88. Katharina brought her impressive collection of golf medals, which she has won at events such as the Special Olympics World Games. Her father is her coach.

“As a kid, I grew up playing golf at Delaware Park,” Jeff says. “In the mornings, with the retirees.”

Now he is 65 – old enough to be a retiree himself. He keeps working, though, because he loves his jobs. He works at a ski shop in the winter and teaches golf in the summer.

“Selling ski equipment in St. Anton is quite easy,” he says. “It’s a good place to do that sort of thing.”

Sometimes Jeff golfs with his neighbor Karl Schranz, a national hero in Austria, who was one of the world’s best alpine skiers of the 1960s and early 1970s.

As it happens, the ski shop where Jeff works now is where he met Elisabeth, his wife, when she was working there all those years ago.

“I went in to buy a ski jacket, and I asked if she wanted to go skiing with me,” he says. “And she said yes.”

They also have a son, Patrick, who is a journalist for Austrian television. He spent two weeks in the U.S. covering the 2020 presidential campaign; he didn’t make it to Buffalo because he was in the U.S. to tour the swing states.

Jeff graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in 1975 and then from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he earned a degree in business and finance.

He has a subscription in Europe to watch NFL broadcasts and never misses a Bills game, even the prime-time ones on Sunday or Monday nights, which begin at roughly 2:15 a.m. local time. He texts nonstop all through the games with his sisters Kelly and Wendy in Buffalo plus assorted other Swanson family members.

Some 50 revelers gathered on Saturday evening at Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse, in Williamsville, for a three-way birthday bash: Jeff recently turned 65, his brother Andrew will soon be 60 – and Katharina, of course, will soon be 30. She wore her bevy of medals to the party because she knew her family would want to admire them.

“She loves golf,” Jeff says. “She knows the game, and she knows the etiquette.”

She also knows exactly the right place to celebrate a milestone birthday. You might say Katharina follows the Marv Levy rule:

Where else would you rather be?