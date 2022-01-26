Erik Brady: Buffalo novelist's characters feel the pain of wait til next year for Bills

Winter lets the last line linger, trusting readers to fill in the rest.

Fast forward to the 1990s, with the Bills in the playoffs on the way to their second Super Bowl. The context of how their first one ended — Wide Right, lest anyone need reminding — hangs in the air. Lauren, Jane’s daughter, is the book’s other main character, and her uncle says to her, “Norwood’s really been redeeming himself this season, don’t you think?”

The next passage is for any uninformed readers who might not know:

“Scott Norwood was the kicker who had missed a long, difficult, but not strictly implausible field goal at the end of last season’s Super Bowl, which the Bills then lost by a single point. Lauren didn’t follow sports, but she sensed that one’s attitude toward Norwood could be a litmus test for a person’s world view.”

This idea of Norwood as a sort of local litmus test has been dimmed by time, but during the season after that first Super Bowl it was very much a thing.