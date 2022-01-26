Erik Brady: Buffalo novelist's characters feel the pain of wait til next year for Bills

Jessica Winter, the Buffalo-born novelist, tweeted this at 6:31 p.m. Sunday, as Bills-Chiefs was about to begin: “I think my book will perform better in paperback if the Bills go to the Super Bowl.”
Then, at 10:32 p.m., with overtime over, she tweeted: “Bills fans, I see you and I love you.”
Attached to that tweet were screenshots of two pages from “The Fourth Child,” Winter’s 2021 novel. As we told you here last year, it belongs on the top shelf of Buff Lit alongside novels by Joyce Carol Oates, Lauren Belfer and Nancy Reisman.
“The Fourth Child,” which comes out in paperback in March, is set partly in the 1970s, during the Bills’ O.J. Simpson era, and partly in the 1990s, during their Super Bowl era. The Bills are bit players in the novel — tangential but memorable — and the references to them offer fans of a certain age an aching sense of time and place.
An early scene is set in 1975. The Bills are coming off their only playoff season of Simpson’s time. That 1974 season had ended in a loss in Pittsburgh. Ah, but in this new season the Bills beat the Steelers there behind Simpson’s 227 yards rushing. That’s the context as Jane, one of the novel’s two main characters, is arguing with her father about the cost of a school trip to Rome.
“He was wearing his glasses and sitting in his lounger behind a newspaper,” Winter writes, “like all the cartoon dads in the picture books Jane read to the kids she babysat.”
Father and daughter discuss the trip. “Her father cracked the spine of the sports section and folded it back. ‘Now,’ he asked Jane brightly, ‘how about those Bills?’
“This was the line her father used to declare a conversation over, that it would be tawdry and dark-minded to continue it. The Bills had won their first four games of the season, and the division title was plausible, her father pointed out. O.J. Simpson had run eighty-eight yards in one go, in the game against Pittsburgh. The Juice. O.J. was something good, someone they could all agree on.”
Winter lets the last line linger, trusting readers to fill in the rest.
Fast forward to the 1990s, with the Bills in the playoffs on the way to their second Super Bowl. The context of how their first one ended — Wide Right, lest anyone need reminding — hangs in the air. Lauren, Jane’s daughter, is the book’s other main character, and her uncle says to her, “Norwood’s really been redeeming himself this season, don’t you think?”
The next passage is for any uninformed readers who might not know:
“Scott Norwood was the kicker who had missed a long, difficult, but not strictly implausible field goal at the end of last season’s Super Bowl, which the Bills then lost by a single point. Lauren didn’t follow sports, but she sensed that one’s attitude toward Norwood could be a litmus test for a person’s world view.”
This idea of Norwood as a sort of local litmus test has been dimmed by time, but during the season after that first Super Bowl it was very much a thing.
“A small minority of Bills fans wanted Norwood banished to another team for spite; others had nothing against him personally but found it nearly unbearable to see his number on the field, like the other Bills and all their fans were being haunted by the ghost of his defeat; still others wrote impossible movie scripts in their head about a Super Bowl sequel on the order of "Rocky II," whereby the Bills not only win the match but by one point, courtesy of a long Norwood kick, one that would avenge the man, the team, the blighted city, and of course, the tragic squandered genius of O.J. in one perfect arcing firework of a field goal.”
The Norwood passage is from pages 130 and 131 — the ones that Winter tweeted on Sunday — and the section ends with a reference to Lauren’s father. Then again, Winter could be writing about any of us here:
“Dad, like most Bills fans, was soft and forgiving toward Norwood in a way that felt out of keeping with his personality generally, calling him ‘a good guy who had a bad day at work.’ Lauren was surprised and moved that Dad could acknowledge an uncomfortable, unfamiliar feeling and put it into words, and it helped her understand why so many of the men in her life spent so much time sitting still watching sports.”
As it happens, Winter’s own father is a big Bills fan. She cited him when we spoke about her novel last year. She confessed then that her own interest in the Bills is largely for his sake.
“He is invested in the Bills, and he has a lot of faith in their future at all times,” she told me then. “And I follow the Bills’ fortunes insofar as, ‘Are they making my dad happy this week?’ ”
Well, this week not so much. But there’s always next year.
It is a sentiment that Bills fans know only too well.