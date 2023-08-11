NEW ORLEANS – This month it is 50 years since the Buffalo Bills opened their new stadium in Orchard Park. Chuck Maryan remembers it well. He was a Buffalo Bills ball boy then.

Now another stadium is going up across Abbott Road. Chuck witnessed the only other time the Bills have switched stadiums, and he has stories to tell about the last game at War Memorial Stadium, in December 1972, and the first at Rich Stadium, in August 1973.

I should say, by way of introduction, that I have known Chuck for as long as I can remember. We grew up as neighbors in the Town of Tonawanda, at the Kenmore line. A chain-link fence separated our backyards; we could hop over it whenever we liked. (It isn’t so easy for us now.) He traded in Western New York for southeastern Louisiana more than 40 years ago. But recently, in New Orleans, we shared a lunch of gumbo and Gulf fish.

We are old friends who have our differences. He went to St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. I went to Canisius High School. He went to Niagara University. I went to Canisius College. He’s conservative. I’m liberal.

But we have the Bills in common. He worked for them for three seasons as a ball boy. I covered them for many years as a reporter. We love to swap stories about the good old days, so I asked Chuck about the Rockpile-to-Rich switcheroo. And he told me about the last game at War Memorial, a tie with the Detroit Lions in the rain and mud. And about the first preseason game in Orchard Park, a loss to the Washington Commanders, as they are now known.

"I got to the Rockpile around 9 a.m. for the last game,” he says. “And I couldn’t believe it: The power was out in the dressing room. The rats had eaten through the electrical wire.”

The Bills and Lions were due to arrive around 11 a.m., and the home team’s locker room was almost entirely in the dark.

“There were no windows,” Chuck says. “Just one emergency light stayed on. So we’re all sitting in the dressing room saying, ‘What are we gonna do? Forty guys can’t get dressed in the dark.’ ”

Bob Lustig, vice president and general manager of the Bills at the time, had worked hard to get the team out of the Rockpile because of just this sort of thing.

“Mr. Lustig was beside himself,” Chuck says. “He goes, ‘These (blanking) rats couldn’t have waited three more hours? Three more (blanking) hours!’ ”

Electricians worked quickly to restore the lights; they came back on just as the Bills began to straggle in.

The game itself would be less memorable. The Bills dominated statistically but lost three fumbles in the muck. Fans booed when coach Lou Saban ran the ball on the Bills’ last possession, rather than risk an interception. Final score: 21-21.

“We should have beaten them easily,” groused O.J. Simpson, who broke Cookie Gilchrist’s franchise record for rushing yards in a season on that day, with 1,150. (The next year, he would set the NFL record, with 2,003.)

The Bills would not play another home game until the following preseason. That inaugural game at Rich Stadium is remembered mostly for two things: Washington’s Herb Mul-Key ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown. And the traffic was so bad that many fans did not get to see the first half, let alone the opening kick.

Chuck had left the Bills’ training camp, at Niagara U., at 2 that afternoon for the 7:30 p.m. game. He arrived at the stadium, in the team’s equipment truck, at around 3. Players began arriving at about that time, too.

“Saban had told them, ‘Boys, you better get to the stadium early,’ ” Chuck says. “He was right. By 3, traffic was already a disaster.”

Washington won 37-21. Three hours after the game, Chuck and his boss – equipment manager Tony Marchitte – walked out of the tunnel to the administrative parking lot. They couldn’t believe what they saw.

“It looked like traffic hadn’t moved an inch,” Chuck says. “The players were out there. The cheerleaders were out there. Everybody was out there, standing around. And I’m like, ‘We got to take the equipment back to Niagara.’ And Tony is, like, ‘Not tonight, you don’t.’ ”

So Chuck and Tony – along with some of Tony’s relations who worked various game-day jobs – went back inside to wait it out.

“They brought down Genesee beer from the suites and they brought down sticks of pepperoni, Tony’s favorite,” Chuck says. “And we sat around drinking beer and eating pepperoni until the sun came up.”

The 50th anniversary of that night will come Aug. 17. Chuck, whose 70th birthday is the day before, plans to offer a small toast – to days gone by, and to two scourges of mankind:

Rats. And traffic.