LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. – Even if only for one game.

Bock was a member of the so-called Replace-a-Bills, who played briefly for Buffalo during a 1987 strike by NFL players. He tells great stories about his one game, and many more about his long and winding road as a pro football journeyman. Some of these stories are Bills-adjacent: Bock was Scott Norwood's long snapper for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 1983, and one of Jim Kelly's centers on the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 1984. He last played football in 2006, at age 46, for his hometown Rochester Raiders, of the Great Lakes Indoor Football League.

All of which makes Joe Bock a walking, talking piece of pro football history. Who better, then, to be keynote speaker for this Saturday's meeting, in Springville, of the Western New York chapter of the Pro Football Researchers Association?

"I was shocked to be asked," he says. "But I'll try to live up to it."

Bock, 63, attended his first Bills game in 1973, the year that the Orchard Park stadium opened. He got to play preseason games there in 1981 and 1987, plus that one regular-season game (irregular as it was) in October 1987.

"I'm the guy who could have – parentheses, would have – changed history for Bills fans," he says. "I'm bold enough to say we would have won if I had snapped against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV."

Does this mean he thinks there was something wrong with Adam Lingner's snap for Norwood's 47-yard kick that went, um, wide right?

"No, not at all," Bock says. "I just think if I was on that team, my presence would have made a difference. I really believe that."

By this point we've been talking for almost two hours, and his eyes well up at the thought of this might-have-been moment.

"It's a lot to live with," he says. "I think about it a lot."

We are in the cluttered living room of his home at Lake Monticello, a postage stamp of a lake in central Virginia, about 20 miles from Charlottesville. As it happens, my wife and I have a weekend home there, only a couple of miles from Bock's home. Last summer, Carol was on a long walk when she noticed a house with a big Bills banner. She came home and said there might be a story there for me. (In this, as in so many other things, she was right.)

A few weeks later, I knocked on the door. No one was home, but I peered inside and spotted a Bills jersey folded on a chair – with a credential for the Buffalo Bills alumni. This startled me. I had assumed this would be the home of a Bills fan. It turned out to be the home of an ex-Bill with myriad stories to tell. Here, then, is a small sampling of the tales of Joseph Alan Bock, the irreplaceable Replace-a-Bill.

He was born in Rochester and played football at East Rochester High School, where he earned straight A's because his mother wouldn't let him play if he didn't. He was planning to play his college ball in the Ivy League, at Cornell or Columbia, when he got a late scholarship offer from the University of Virginia.

"Unbeknownst to me, my mother had been calling UVA for three years to get them to recruit me," Bock says. "They weren't interested. Then one morning this guy who recruited Western New York for UVA was in Buffalo, having breakfast, and he's reading the names of the all-state football team in the newspaper. And he sees my name and says, 'Joe Bock, how do I know that name?' And then he says, 'Oh, I know – he's the son of that crazy lady up in Rochester who's been calling me for years.' So he calls my high school coach, who says, 'Yeah, Joe's a player.' So, I wind up getting a scholarship to UVA. How lucky is that?"

Bock played defensive end and long snapper for the Cavaliers. One day, in 1979, his mother and father had tickets and airfare to see him play at the University of Georgia, but they had to cancel because Bock's grandmother was terribly ill. UVA beat Georgia 31-0, and Bock scored the only touchdown of his life. A Georgia punt returner fumbled at the 5-yard line, and Bock batted the ball into the end zone, then pounced on it for the score.

"I called my grandmother," he says, "and told her it was a gift from God."

She died two weeks later.

Bock went undrafted by the NFL in 1981, but the Bills signed him to a free-agent contract. He and Steve Alvers competed evenly at long snapper in training camp, but Alvers had NFL experience and won the job.

"I was one of the last cuts made," Joe says. "And I was devastated."

He got a call later that year from the New York Jets just as they were preparing for a Christmas-week playoff game against the Bills.

"The Jets were having some trouble with their long snapping, and they told me if they beat Buffalo, they were going to give me a tryout," Bock says. "It was the only time in my life I rooted against the Bills." (Buffalo won 31-27 in a wild wild-card game.)

The Jets invited Bock to their minicamp in May 1982, but he broke vertebrae while training in the offseason and flunked his physical.

In 1983, he finally played his first full pro season, in Birmingham, Ala., for the Stallions.

"I was Scott Norwood's first pro long snapper," Bock says. "I looked this up recently. We had three game-winning field goals in overtime that season, all from 47 yards. Can you believe that? We had a great season together. I loved him, and he loved me.”

In 1984, he was a backup center for the Gamblers. Jim Kelly took to calling him "Joe Baaack," as in the baa of a sheep.

"Jim is the best," Bock says. "To this day, he still calls me 'Joe Baaack' whenever he sees me."

Bock was back with the Stallions in 1985. He was out of football in 1986, selling steaks and seafood in Western New York out of the back of his truck, often to Bills players in the stadium parking lot.

He met with Bills coach Marv Levy in January 1987.

"Marv said, 'I don't care if I have to go through 150 long snappers, the best one is going to make this team.' And I looked at him and I said, 'Coach, I'll tell you right now, I am going to be that one.' "

Bock spent that winter and spring in Rochester getting up at 4:30 a.m. so that he could be at Rich Stadium when the weight room opened at 6.

"I worked out until 9 a.m. every day, with guys like Ken Jones and Jim Haslett. I had to sign an injury waiver because I wasn't under contract. I worked out with the guys in January, February, March and April. Then, in May, one day before minicamp, Bill Polian said they were going to sign me. Bill said, 'Minimum salary OK?' And I said, 'Sure. I've always been a minimum-salary guy.' "

Dale Hellestrae, the Bills' incumbent long snapper, broke his leg in training camp. That seemed to open the door for Bock, but then Lingner was cut late by the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Bills brought him in, and that was that. Bock was again among the last cuts. This time, he figured, he was never going to fulfill his promise of playing for Buffalo.

Then, several games into the season, NFL players went on strike for what turned out to be three games. The St. Louis Cardinals signed Bock, and he played in one so-called replacement game for them before their long snapper returned. Bock did not play in the next strike game. That's when the Bills made a bid to get him back.

"Gene Stallings, the Cardinals coach, said it was up to me if I wanted to go," Bock says. "So, I told him, 'I've done St. Louis – been to the brewery, been up the Arch, been to the World Series. Time for me to go home!' "

Bock was the Bills' long snapper in what turned out to be their last strike game, a comedy of errors against the Giants before 15,737 at Rich Stadium. The Bills and Giants combined for nine fumbles (four lost, all by the Bills), five interceptions, five missed field goals, 48 incompletions, and 26 penalties for 258 yards. Will Grant took a slew of holding penalties for the Bills while trying to slow down Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who had crossed the picket line that week. (Grant said later that a half-dozen or so holding calls was fine, since he was holding Taylor on every play anyway.)

"It was the worst game ever played – 3-3 going into overtime," Bock says. "LT was killing us. Then, with a few seconds left in overtime, we're lining up for the winning field goal, and I look up and see LT is right over me. So, I say, 'Lawrence, what are you doing here? Go back to the outside where you belong.' And he doesn't say anything. So, I figure I got to tell a joke to distract him. Dan Manucci was the holder, and he had already dropped a snap on a field-goal try in overtime, so I shouted, 'Hey, Man-ooch, you better not drop this one, or I might be coming in right behind it.' So, there's LT laughing when I snap the ball, and the kick goes through the uprights. We won on my snap. And I got to block Lawrence Taylor, with a joke and a prayer."

The next season, in 1988, Bock played for the Chicago Bruisers of the Arena Football League. The Detroit Drive beat the Bruisers in the league's championship game, called Arena Bowl II. Bock suffered a spinal injury near game’s end.

"They had to scrape me off the carpet and cut my jersey down the middle to cart me off the field," he says. "My sisters and mother were all watching in horror on TV. I was paralyzed from the waist down for four days at the hospital."

That was the end of Bock's pro career, or so it seemed. But in 2006, he played indoor football again, for the Rochester Raiders.

"I played a full season at center, defensive end, long snapper and even covered kickoffs, all at 46 years old," he says. "We're in the tunnel ready to run out on opening day and the coach says to me, 'When was the last time you played?' And I said, 'Arena Bowl II.' And he said, 'That was 18 years ago.' And I said, 'How do you know that?' And he said, 'Because this year is Arena Bowl XX!' "

Bock throws his head back and roars his gravel-voiced laugh. He is standing up, rocking back and forth, as he spins his tales. He has plenty of places to sit in his living room – I'm sitting – but Bock stands for almost all of our time together, rocking off each foot as if the rhythm is what keeps his stories flowing.

The Bills jersey that I spotted in Bock's living room – before I knew who lived there – is No. 56. It's the number he wore at UVA. He had that number when trying out for the Bills in 1981, too. By the time he came back in 1987, though, that number belonged to Darryl Talley.

"Talley is the Bills' No. 56 of all time," Bock says. "Everyone knows that. When I go back for alumni events, guys like Talley and Steve Tasker, they treat me like I was on those Super Bowl teams. It's so humbling and so gracious."

Bock has to be the rare regular at these alumni events who played in only one Bills game, and a strike game at that.

"They don't look at it like that," he says, looking a little hurt at the question. "I don't look at it like that. Football is a brotherhood. It's a family. Jim Kelly doesn't look at me and say, 'Oh, he only played one game.' He looks at me like a football player, like family. So, you know, I have never thought of it like that until you just said it."

Here's what Bock does think of, often.

"I always go back to my time with the Bills and think, 'What if? What if? What if? What if I was the snapper on the Norwood kick?' And that is a tough one for me to live with for all these years."

But if nothing was amiss with Lingner's snap, how could Bock have made a difference?

"My karma, my personality, my mojo would have added to the whole thing," he says. "Don't get me wrong: Adam was a great snapper. But I feel like I was a little better. And I'm a great locker-room presence. I can make guys laugh and keep it light. I just feel like if I was there, that kick goes through."

Maybe, in this what-if of a fantasy world, Joe Bock blocks Lawrence Taylor on another game-winning field goal.

With a joke, and a prayer.