Erik Brady: Booker Edgerson on shooting: 'We will get through it, but we will never get over it"

Booker Edgerson, like the rest of Western New York, remains heartbroken over the racist massacre on Jefferson Avenue. He knows Buffalo’s East Side as a place where he has lived and worked.

And he knows the terrible sting of being singled out and beaten for the color of his skin.

Edgerson, 82, played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills as a shutdown cornerback on their American Football League championship teams of the mid-1960s. He lived in those days on Humboldt Parkway, where his roommate was Cookie Gilchrist, and then on Urban Street, near what is now Martin Luther King Park. Later, he moved to Linwood Avenue – on the West Side, but not far from his favorite East Side haunts.

“I could have lived anywhere when my career was over,” Edgerson says. “I chose to live in Buffalo. I chose to make it my home. I chose to raise my family here.”

These days, he lives in Amherst, not far from the city line. But a part of his heart never left the East Side. He did not know any of the 10 people who died at Tops , but he felt like he knew them all.

“I know Garnell Whitfield a little,” Edgerson says of the retired Buffalo fire commissioner whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, 86, died in the massacre. “But, in a way, I knew everybody.”

He means that the victims represent the kind of people who are the heart and soul of Buffalo’s East Side. It is a place Edgerson has known since he joined the Bills as a rookie 60 years ago.

Just a few blocks from Tops is the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, at Jefferson and Dodge, on the site of what used to be War Memorial Stadium. That, of course, was once Edgerson’s business address. He remembers Jefferson Avenue as a vibrant place in the mid-1960s, and fondly recalls hanging out at the Revelot Lounge and the Pine Grill and Gigi’s restaurant.

“We had nightclubs, we had banks, we had thriving businesses,” he says. “And then came the riots in 1967.”

The so-called long, hot summer of 1967 refers to more than 150 race riots in cities across America, including in Buffalo from June 26 to July 1. By some accounts, the unrest here began after the violent arrest of two young Black men by White police officers. But that was only the proximate cause; the real one, at root, was decades of neglect. Now it is 55 years later, and the East Side still suffers from neglect.

The Bills moved to Orchard Park in 1973 not only because the Old Rockpile was falling apart. The move came, too, because some White people did not want to go to the East Side after the riots.

“It should have stayed in the city,” Edgerson says of the Bills stadium, meaning then – and now.

He thinks of the Kensington Expressway as one of the great wounds inflicted on the East Side. “They built it to get suburban people downtown,” he says. “And it killed the neighborhood.”

One winter night, in 1987, Edgerson was driving on Bailey Avenue when he was pulled over by the police. He didn’t know why. Soon he was on the ground being beaten by Buffalo police armed with batons. They didn’t know he was a former Buffalo Bill and an administrator at Erie Community College. He took blows on the head and in the ribs and later sued for police brutality. He accepted a settlement from the city. And somehow he holds no grudge.

“I protect Buffalo like I protect my kids,” he says. “People will say, ‘Well, in Buffalo it snows a lot.’ And I say, ‘So what? It’s supposed to snow in the winter.’ Don’t let people denigrate the place where you live.”

Edgerson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 1970. A knee injury ended his football career there, and he came back to Buffalo to live. He has worked, among other gigs, as an administrator with Erie County’s CETA employment program and as director of equity and diversity at ECC, where he retired in 2007.

Edgerson has three children, eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. They live in and around Buffalo and elsewhere around the country – and he has been fielding dozens of phone calls from concerned family and friends ever since the shootings.

The accused gunman is 18. Edgerson wonders how it is that someone so young could get a gun so easily.

“If I go into Wegmans or Tops for alcohol, I have to show ID, and I’m 82. How can a kid who can’t buy a bottle of whiskey buy a gun? What kind of sense does that make?”

Edgerson is a past president of the board of the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation, which has raised more than $2.5 million for a range of local causes in the past two decades. The alumni group issued a statement in the days after the massacre. It reads in part:

“As former members of the Buffalo Bills, we came here from all over the country to play for the greatest team in the greatest city in professional football. And because of the genuine love and friendship we felt while playing here, many of us decided to make Buffalo our permanent home.

“We knew without a doubt that there was a valid reason why Buffalo is called ‘The City of Good Neighbors.’ We are living proof of how true that motto really is.

“The despicable acts of violence and the tragedy of (May 14) cast upon our great city will never define us. We will not let racism or hatred ever be synonymous with Buffalo, New York. We are too strong of a community to let evil overcome good. … Our hearts are heavy with grief. We too mourn with those who lost loved ones from this senseless act. Those lives that were lost were unquestionably the beautiful and wonderful people who make up the fabric of our community. We will continue to support and lift them up in constant prayer.”

Edgerson is a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. His name and number are on the Bills’ Wall of Fame. His words carry weight here.

“It really is going to take a City of Good Neighbors to get through this,” he says. “And we will get through it.”

He pauses.

“But we will never get over it.”

