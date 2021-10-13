Erik Brady: Bills weren't spared from October Surprise

That’s because forecasters did not see the storm coming, as Don Paul wrote in The Buffalo News this week.

When the snow started, on the night of the 12th, punter Brian Moorman was at Blockbuster with his wife renting a movie, which tells you in cultural terms just how long ago this was.

“We figured all we were going to get were the little snow pellets that were coming down in sheets as we ran to the car,” Moorman recounts in the book. “They reminded me of the Dippin’ Dots ice cream you can get at the mall – and they covered the ground pretty quickly. By the time we got home, however, they had already changed to snow. We spent most of the evening wondering if it was going to stop.”

It did not stop. Then, the Moormans’ power went out. And then the storm behaved in ways no one had ever seen before: Thunder roared, and the lightning – well, it was blue.

Linebacker Angelo Crowell called his mother in North Carolina near midnight. He tried to tell her “what was going on. I mean, it was snowing and thundering and the lightning was BLUE! I’d never seen anything like it.”

