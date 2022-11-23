Erik Brady: Bills playing on Thanksgiving again? That's gravy

Pass the turkey. And the remote.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills are playing on Turkey Day for a second consecutive season and a third time in four seasons. This harks back to the mid-1960s, when the Bills played on three consecutive Thanksgivings. Two of those were against the San Diego Chargers, in games that proved to be previews of the 1964 and 1965 American Football League championships.

How have the Bills fared in the 10 games they've played on our most American of holidays?

Nov. 23, 1961: New York Titans 21, Bills 14

The Bills lose their first Thanksgiving game in their last visit to the Polo Grounds. They reached the Titans’ 9-yard line in the closing seconds, but three incompletions and a sack ended their hopes. “We beat ourselves,” coach Buster Ramsey said.

Nov. 26, 1964: Bills 27, San Diego Chargers 24

This one was played at War Memorial Stadium one month to the day before the Bills would play the Chargers there again in the AFL title game. That one was a 20-7 Buffalo win that is most famous for Mike Stratton’s hit on Chargers running back Keith Lincoln, known as the Shot Heard ‘Round the World. Well, Stratton was a hero one month earlier, too.

The Chargers led, 24-14, when they stopped the Bills at the 2-yard line with less than 7 minutes to play. Then Stratton tackled Chargers quarterback John Hadl for a safety, the Bills’ Charley Warner returned the free kick to the 18, and Daryle Lamonica ran for the touchdown – and for the two-point conversion that tied it at 24-24.

On the next drive, Tom Day tipped a Hadl pass and Stratton intercepted it, leading to Pete Gogolak’s game-winner with 3 seconds left.

“That’ll be the damndest turkey you ever see,” Bills coach Lou Saban said.

Nov. 25, 1965: Bills 20, Chargers 20

The first time they met that season, the Chargers had thumped the Bills, 34-3, in Buffalo. Then, in San Diego, the Bills led 14-10 in the third quarter when Chargers star receiver Lance Alworth caught a 65-yard pass. He was speeding toward the end zone when Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson caught him from behind. Alworth fumbled into the end zone, where Bills linebacker John Tracey recovered it. Lore has it that this was the only time in his pro career that the speedy Alworth was caught from behind.

The Bills converted that turnover into a field goal and led, 17-10. But it was the Chargers who led 20-17 when the Bills got the ball at their own 25 with 1:16 left and no timeouts. Quarterback Jack Kemp guided Buffalo on a 60-yard drive that culminated in Gogolak's kicking a field goal for the tie as time expired. Saban called that drive “one of the finest efforts an offensive club of mine ever made.”

The Bills would make more nice drives a month later when they again beat the Chargers in the AFL title game, 23-0.

Nov. 24, 1966: Bills 31, Raiders 10

The Bills’ offense rolled up 465 yards and the defense held the Raiders scoreless in the second half. “The execution matched anything we’ve done this year,” Bills coach Joe Collier said. Little more than a month later, the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the Bills in the AFL title game for the right to play in the first Super Bowl.

Nov. 28, 1968: Raiders 13, Bills 10

Bills disaster quarterback Ed Rutkowski was on his way around end for a potentially game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter when Raiders cornerback George Atkinson forced a fumble near the goal line.

“He reached around and grabbed my elbow and pulled the ball out,” Rutkowski told me decades later. “I swear it touched out of bounds and bounced back in.”

Bruce Alford came up two feet short on a 48-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds. The Bills finished 1-12-1 that season, the worst record in the AFL and NFL, which entitled them to the No. 1 overall draft choice. That’s how they came to draft O.J. Simpson. Rutkowski always told Bills owner Ralph Wilson that he deserved a finder’s fee.

Nov. 27, 1975: Bills 32, St. Louis Cardinals 14

The Cardinals had won six games in a row without allowing a rushing touchdown. The Bills had four on this day: one by Simpson, and three by Jim Braxton, who ran for 160 yards.

“I’m still the blocking back on this team,” Braxton said. “They just keyed on O.J. and I had to be open sooner or later.”

Nov. 25, 1976: Detroit Lions 27, Bills 14

Simpson ran for 273 yards, breaking his own record for most rushing yards in a single game. Unfortunately for the Bills, their quarterback, Gary Marangi, completed just 4 of 29 passes for 29 yards with an interception.

Even so, Bills guard Joe DeLamielleure remembers the game fondly. He grew up in Detroit going to Thanksgiving Day games with his family. He told his father as a boy that he would play in that game someday. And his father told him that he would be there to see it.

Two weeks before the 1976 game, DeLamielleure’s father had a heart attack. He was in the hospital on game day. As DeLamielleure walked up the tunnel after opening the holes that made for an NFL rushing record, there was his father. He’d checked out of the hospital because he simply couldn’t miss that game. And then they went to his father’s bar to celebrate.

“I tried to act sad because we lost, but actually I was happy,” DeLamielleure told me in 2019. “My dad was there and we broke a record and it’s a game I’ll never forget.”

Nov. 24, 1994: Lions 35, Bills 21

The Lions scored on a flea-flicker on the game’s second play and never trailed. The Bills were behind 28-21 in the fourth quarter when Lions safety Willie Clay intercepted Jim Kelly and scored the clinching TD untouched.

Nov. 28, 2019: Bills 26, Dallas Cowboys 15

This was Josh Allen’s coming-out party on a national stage. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 231 yards plus two TDs with a 120.7 passing rating. Even when Allen fumbled a snap, he picked it back up and bulled through several Cowboys defenders for a first down. (His latest fumbled snap did not go as well.)

Nov. 25, 2021: Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 6

Good news: Bills won big. Bad news: Tre’Davious White went down with a knee injury. He is still not back.

So, add it all up and the Bills are 5-4-1 on Thanksgiving. Now they have a chance for their first three-game Turkey Day unbeaten streak since the glory days of the mid-1960s.

And that would be gravy.