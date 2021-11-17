Erik Brady: Bills' 'Mr. Touchdown' Butch Rolle now helps students catch a break in paying for college

“He knew about the play. He knew it was coming," Rolle said. "I got into my stance, rose up quick like I was blocking and then got around to the outside of him. And once I’ve got the outside, I’m going to score. You should have seen the look on his face. I said, ‘Gotcha!’ He was like, ‘Damn, we practiced that play. I knew it was coming.’ But they still couldn’t stop us.”

At Mooney’s, Rolle gets up and plays blues funk on his guitar with the Pete Griffith Group. Music is always a part of Rolle’s life. It’s what got him into football.

“I played trombone in the high school band when I was a freshman. I was 6-3, 215, and at halftime the coach sees me and he says – these were his exact words – ‘Why don’t you have your big (butt) on the football field?’ I’ll never forget it. I told him my parents didn’t want me to play. I said, ‘If you want to go talk to them, and they say it’s OK, I’ll be out there.’ Sure enough, he told my father I was a big kid and a lot of good things could happen. And the rest is history.”

TD history, that is. Rolle caught 15 passes in six seasons in Buffalo, 10 for touchdowns, according to the reference site. Then he signed with Phoenix as a Plan B free agent after the 1991 season and caught 23 passes in two seasons there, one for a touchdown.