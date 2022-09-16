Erik Brady: Bills made roaring comeback 40 years ago, but another Buffalo institution could not

Today marks 40 years since the Buffalo Bills played the Minnesota Vikings in a game I’ll never forget — and not just because the Bills mounted what was then the greatest comeback in their history.

For me, the game was a sort of out-of-body experience: I was seated in the press box at Rich Stadium, but my mind was several miles away.

Negotiations going on at that moment would determine the fate of the Courier-Express, Buffalo’s morning newspaper at the time. I was its sports columnist; my new wife was its metro columnist. And we had just learned a week earlier — on our one-month wedding anniversary — that the Courier would soon close unless a new owner was found.

Days later a prospective owner did step forward: Rupert Murdoch. (Yes, him.) His lieutenants negotiated with the Courier’s nine labor unions for several days and set a deadline of midnight Sept. 16 for an agreement. It seemed a tad more important than the midnight deadline to file my column following that night’s Bills game.

Our owner was Cowles Media Company, based in Minneapolis. That, of course, is also home of the Vikings. And so it felt a little like the game going on in front of me was, in some strange way, a sort of proxy war for Buffalo versus Minneapolis, or at least for the Buffalo Courier-Express versus the Minneapolis Star Tribune, flagship newspaper of Cowles Media.

The game began a little after 8 p.m., with Howard Cosell and ABC’s Monday Night Football crew calling the action on a Thursday night for the first time. It went badly for the Bills right from the start, when the Vikings tackled Bills running back Booker Moore in the end zone. Score after one quarter: Vikings 2, Bills 0.

Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Bob Bruer and Minnesota added a field goal: Vikings 19, Bills 0, near the end of the second quarter. Cosell branded the Bills “shockingly inept.”

That’s when I got a call from the office. Negotiations to save the newspaper had broken off at around 9 p.m., three hours ahead of the deadline, and they would not be resumed. The Courier-Express would close in three days.

The Buffalo Evening News was owned at the time by Warren Buffett. Imagine the newspaper war that might have been: Murdoch versus Buffett — in Buffalo.

Negotiations had broken down over one major issue: Murdoch’s delegates said the newsroom would be reduced from 156 employees to 90, including 70 from the current employees. The Courier's chapter of the Buffalo Newspaper Guild reluctantly agreed to those figures, but said that any cuts would have to be made by seniority, as called for in the existing contract. Murdoch’s negotiators insisted that new management be able to choose who would stay and who would go.

And that was that.

Later I learned that some newsroom employees had passed around a petition during the Bills-Vikings game to allow the full membership to vote on whether to accept Murdoch’s offer, which had included this sweetener: Anyone who chose to leave rather than work for Murdoch would receive an additional $5,000 (more than $15,000 in today’s dollars) in severance pay.

We gathered on Friday night in the ballroom of the Statler Hilton. The vote, by a show of hands, wasn’t close. Fewer than a dozen voted to keep the paper open; they were mostly younger employees guaranteed to lose their jobs under the seniority plan.

A notable exception was Phil Ranallo, our legendary former sports columnist, who was then working on the sports copy desk. The newsroom’s most senior member, he voted to keep the Courier going. That night, on his way out the door, he called the meeting that sealed our fate “Jonestown.”

But let’s return to the Thursday night football game: The Bills scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter on a six-yard pass from Joe Ferguson to Frank Lewis. Halftime score: Vikings 19, Bills 7.

The Bills scored again on the first drive of the second half, Ferguson to Jerry Butler for four yards. Nick Mike-Mayer missed the extra point. The Vikings added a field goal. Score after three quarters: Vikings 22, Bills 13.

Mike-Mayer made a 21-yard field goal to pull the Bills within 22-16. Then, with about four minutes to play, a Vikings punt pinned the Bills at their own 6-yard line. From there, the Bills marched 94 yards for the clinching TD of 11 yards, Ferguson to Butler once again. This time Mike-Mayer did not miss the extra point. Final score: Bills 23, Vikings 22.

Three times in their history the Bills had come from 17 points down to win games — against the New York Titans in 1961, the Denver Broncos in 1962, and the New York Jets in 1967 — before that night in 1982 when they came from 19 behind. That franchise record has been bested several times since, most famously in the comeback known as The Comeback. (The Bills trailed the Houston Oilers by 32 points in a wild-card playoff game following the 1992 season, as if you didn’t know; it remains the NFL record.)

Labor talks at the Courier were the stuff of local headlines; labor talks in the NFL were the stuff of national headlines. Players went on strike after that weekend’s games. The Bills, who began the season 2-0 with that Vikings win, would go 2-5 the rest of the way and finish out of the playoffs, though they had been considered Super Bowl contenders before the strike-shortened 1982 season began.

NFL games on Thursday are common now, but not then. I’m forever grateful that this game was played on Thursday; had it been played on Sunday, as usual, I could not have covered it, as there would be no Courier come Monday morning.

Cosell said the game had “the ebb and flow of a great boxing match.” Fair enough. But in my memory the Vikings were not the real knockout victims of that night. They lived to play another day, but the Courier was down for the count.

When I got to the locker room after the game, I was greeted by Bills guard Reggie McKenzie. We’d had a moment the week before, on the day after the original announcement that the Courier would close.

That’s when McKenzie played a game of role reversal with me. He grabbed my notebook and asked, “How does it feel?”

The joke was a good one. We were the big story in town at that moment, so he play-acted the reporter. His question carried a double meaning: How does it feel to lose your job — but also how does it feel to be the one asked about such things? The answer, then and now: Terrible.

McKenzie had some fun with this for a little while and then told me I was in no shape to do my job at that moment. Go home, he said, and he would call me that night and give me a good interview. He was true to his word.

Now, a week later, here we were back in the Bills’ locker room. I told McKenzie that negotiations had failed: Cowles Media would close our doors for good in three days. And then I told him that the Bills’ win against a team from Minneapolis, in some sort of oddball way, was a minor win for us Courier folk.

“Good,” McKenzie said with a grin. “We owed ’em one.”

This was small consolation, of course — exceedingly small when measured against the enormity of losing two jobs, and the near certainty of having to leave town to find new ones.

Ah, but I have since learned that in times of personal crisis, any consolation — no matter how small — is something to savor.