Erik Brady: Bills legend Steve Tasker remains at 'peace' as football Hall of Fame prepares to announce finalists

Tasker just laughs at this question.

“I don’t know,” he says. “I mean, I really don’t know. I don’t know that I could project my feelings of what it would mean. I was a ninth-round draft pick and a special teams guy, and I played with all-time great players. I never dreamt when I was coming up that this would be on the table for me. So now, after all these years of making the semifinals and never making the finals, I’ve kind of resigned myself to my name always being too far down the list to move ahead of one of those other great players. So I cannot tell you what it would mean to me. I could not put it into words.”

The word that Tasker uses most in our conversation is “peace.” He is at peace with whatever happens because he knows the other names he has been on the ballot with over the years are so well-deserving.

"There are no undeserving Hall of Famers, that’s for sure,” he says. “The guys who have gone in every year – that’s what gives me peace about it.”

That, right there, is Hall of Fame perspective.