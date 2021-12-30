Erik Brady: Bills legend Steve Tasker remains at 'peace' as football Hall of Fame prepares to announce finalists

Steve Tasker is, by acclamation, the best special-teams player in NFL history, not counting kickers. And yet, somehow, he is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This offends many Bills fans, though it does not offend Tasker. He says he is flattered just to be in the conversation. And he is at peace with whatever comes.
Today, at 5 p.m., the Hall will name 15 modern-era finalists for enshrinement in the Class of 2022. Tasker is one of 26 semifinalists who are in the running.
“I haven’t given it a thought,” he says when asked about it the other day. “When is it? This week?”
My guess is that many of the other semifinalists know darn well when the finalists will be named. But Tasker is a nine-time semifinalist who in 20 years has never made it to the final round. This is his last chance as a modern-era candidate. Just know this: He won’t be waiting by the phone this evening.
"I’ll find out about it when somebody lets me know,” Tasker says. “In this day and age, with Twitter, everyone finds out everything instantaneously.”
Speaking of Twitter, there’s an account with more than 10,000 followers called “Put Steve Tasker in the Hall of Fame.”
“That’s been out there for a while,” Tasker says. “I don’t know who does it. It’s fun. I appreciate that people take an interest. But I have nothing to do with it. You know, it’s the internet. What are you going to do?”
Matt Homan runs the account. He is food services director for a hospital in Kansas City and has never been to Buffalo. But his father played football with Tasker at Wichita County High School, in Leoti, Kan., back in the day. Homan met Tasker when he was a kid and has been a Tasker fan – and, by extension, a Bills fan – since.
“Steve is extremely humble and nonchalant about the Hall of Fame,” Homan says. These, of course, are just the sort of qualities that make Tasker’s fans like him even more. And they are also why Homan feels the need to be a public advocate for his favorite NFL player.
Tasker is a longtime local favorite as the Kansas-born kid who came to Buffalo by way of waivers and never left. He is a familiar voice of reason on local radio. His classic line a year ago about the playoffs coming to Buffalo – “Be ready, might be chilly” – caught the zeitgeist hereabouts. And it is an article of faith among the Bills faithful that he belongs in the Hall of Fame.
Many folks outside of Western New York agree. Some years ago, NFL Films named the top 10 players not in the Hall. Tasker made the list, and Gus Johnson makes his case succinctly on the clip: “This man was the greatest special teams player of all time.”
“I worked with Gus at CBS,” Tasker says. “I love that guy. He is a sweetheart of a guy. I tease him about that: ‘You are just saying that because we’re friends. I don’t know if you really believe it.’ But I do appreciate it.”
The Hall is home to three pure special teams players: two placekickers (Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen) and one punter (Ray Guy). No one who made his name covering kickoffs and punts, as Tasker did, is in the Hall, though he is widely acknowledged as the greatest gunner in history. (Gunners are the guys who line up outside and race downfield to cover punts.) The argument, then, is not whether Tasker belongs in the Hall of Fame, but whether gunners do.
“Special teams guys, they’re not Hall of Famers,” the journalist Terence Moore says on the NFL Films clip. “To put a kicker in there, or a special teams guy, you’re basically spitting in the face of Dick Butkus.”
Well, not putting Tasker in is basically spitting in the face of Marv Levy. He, of course, is the Hall of Fame head coach who broke into the NFL as a special teams coach 50-some years ago. And his first acquisition, just days after being named coach of the Bills – in midseason of 1986 – was to sign Tasker when the Houston Oilers left him exposed on waivers.
Bills quarterback Jim Kelly often lobbied to have Tasker play more at wide receiver, but Levy found him too valuable on special teams for that, which is the inverse of how such things normally go. As it is, Tasker caught 41 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns during the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
Those aren’t Hall of Fame numbers, of course. These are: 204 special teams tackles, seven blocked punts, and seven times named as an All Pro in his 13 NFL seasons.
“Maybe in some small way I put some small spot on the map maybe a little stronger than it was before for a special teams person,” Tasker says. “But it’s not for anybody outside the voters and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have that say.”
Joe Horrigan, a son of South Buffalo who is a senior adviser to the Hall of Fame, doesn’t get a vote, but for many years he oversaw the voting. And this time, he thinks, voters might want to give fuller consideration to Tasker’s candidacy, which can happen only if he makes it to the final round.
“I think Steve has a better shot at getting into the room this year,” Horrigan says. “I think there are other guys who have been semifinalists multiple times but who have never been finalists who will get a good look as well: Torry Holt, eight times; Ronde Barber, five times; Sam Mills, five times. Guys like that. There are no automatic guys, no Elways or Mannings, this time.”
Why shouldn’t Tasker be the first special teams cover guy in the Hall of Fame? He is already the first special teamer named MVP of the Pro Bowl. That was in 1993, when he had four tackles, blocked a field goal, and recovered a fumble.
“It certainly means a lot to me that the guys I played with and some of the guys I played against had a lot of respect for me and what I did,” Tasker says. “That’s more important than anything that happens 20 years or 25 years down the line. I appreciate that conversation. It is flattering and humbling to hear that.”
Let’s suppose he is named a finalist today – and then is selected for the Hall of Fame on Super Bowl weekend. What would that mean to him?
Tasker just laughs at this question.
“I don’t know,” he says. “I mean, I really don’t know. I don’t know that I could project my feelings of what it would mean. I was a ninth-round draft pick and a special teams guy, and I played with all-time great players. I never dreamt when I was coming up that this would be on the table for me. So now, after all these years of making the semifinals and never making the finals, I’ve kind of resigned myself to my name always being too far down the list to move ahead of one of those other great players. So I cannot tell you what it would mean to me. I could not put it into words.”
The word that Tasker uses most in our conversation is “peace.” He is at peace with whatever happens because he knows the other names he has been on the ballot with over the years are so well-deserving.
"There are no undeserving Hall of Famers, that’s for sure,” he says. “The guys who have gone in every year – that’s what gives me peace about it.”
That, right there, is Hall of Fame perspective.
“I don’t stay awake at night clamoring for it,” he says. “I don’t pound the table when it doesn’t happen for me. I don’t talk to my wife about it. I don’t pout about it. Because I see that list every year, and I really have a lot of love and respect for all of the guys who are on that list. The guys who I played with and against and the guys who played after I left the game and the guys who played before me. I know how difficult a list that is to be on, let alone to come out in the top four or five names on the list in a given year. That’s what really gives me peace about it: I continue to be on that list with guys I really have a lot of respect for.
“That gives me peace knowing that if it ever did in fact happen for me, it would be because my time came and I deserved to be in, and not because of any other reason. I have a lot of personal peace about the process because I see so many phenomenal names on that list. It’s easy for me to say, ‘Yeah, he deserves to go in.’ I don’t ever have anything like, ‘Hey, that guy doesn’t deserve to be in. Why is he getting in when I’m not?’ None of that. I have too much respect for the guys on that list to think that. And that gives me a great deal of peace.”
In the words of John Lennon: Give peace a chance.
And in the words of Matt Homan and Gus Johnson: Put Steve Tasker in the Hall of Fame.