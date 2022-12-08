Erik Brady: Bills-Jets rivalry missing the hatred, but it does have a poem

The New York Titans, not yet the Jets, held a big lead over the Buffalo Bills going into the last minute of the first game in the history of each franchise. The Titans could have run out the clock of this 1960 season opener. Instead, they called a timeout so they could score one more touchdown on a 13-yard pass with 5 seconds left.

Titans 27, Bills 3.

“In 25 years of football,” Bills coach Buster Ramsey said, “that’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like that.”

Such a thing could have caused bad blood for decades, yet somehow the Bills’ rivalry with the Jets does not cut as deep as the blood feuds with their other AFC East antagonists.

Bills Mafia despises the New England Patriots. (Thank Tom Brady for that.) They loathe the Miami Dolphins, too. (Thank 0-20 in the 1970s for that.) Sure, Bills fans hold a healthy dislike for the Jets, but it does not come close to the white-hot hate they hold for the other denizens of the division. Even the vast bluster of Rex Ryan, who coached the Jets and then the Bills, could not change that.

Geographically speaking, the Jets ought to be a more bitter rival. The Bills and Jets share a state. (Though only in name, as the Jets and Giants play their so-called home games in New Jersey). This leads to the timeworn upstate-downstate dynamic by which haughty New Yorkers see their city as the Big Apple and Buffalo as a second banana.

So why don’t the Jets score higher on the hate meter? Perhaps it is as simple as this: The Patriots hold a sizable all-time series lead against the Bills (77-48-1), and the Dolphins hold a smaller one (62-54-1). Meanwhile, it is the Bills who hold the series advantage over the Jets (67-57).

Maybe it is also this: The Bills and Jets are rarely good at the same time. Somehow they have both had winning records in the same season only four times. And they have met in the playoffs but once. That came on Dec. 27, 1981, when the Bills won a wild wild-card game at Shea Stadium, 31-27. Bills safety Bill Simpson made a goal-line interception with 2 seconds left to secure the victory.

Still, for all of that, let the record show the Bills and the Jets hold a distinction that no other NFL team can claim:

May Swenson wrote a poem about them.

She was one of the great American poets of the 20th century. “Watching the Jets Lose to Buffalo at Shea” makes no mention of the Jets or Bills except in the title. The poem appeared in a 1978 collection called “New & Selected Things Taking Place.” And the poem begins with the arresting image of a player clutching a football as if it were an infant:

The feel of that leather baby

solid against your sternum,

you hug its skull and bottom

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

between huge and huddled shoulders.

It’s wrapped in your arms and wedged

under the hard muzzle

of your stuck-out faceguard.

You, the player as mother, are running toward the end zone — “thighs pumping” — until the leather baby is “bumped from your arms.”

The poem ends:

Oh, the feel of that leather bundle.

Oh, what a blooper and fumbler

you are, that you couldn’t nest it,

that you lost and couldn’t nurse it,

long enough to lay it

in a cradle of grass at the goalposts.

Tom Reigstad has taught Swenson’s poem in survey courses dozens of times over the years at SUNY Buffalo State, where he is a professor emeritus of English. Reigstad always told his students that no less a literary light than Lockport’s own Joyce Carol Oates once called Swenson “a poet of dazzling gifts.” And he thinks the late Swenson really did see the Bills beat the Jets at Shea Stadium at some point in the 1970s. “It’s pretty clear she saw a player who fumbled when he could have scored,” he says.

Perhaps it is only fitting that a Jets fumble have a place in American literature. The so-called Butt Fumble — a play so famous it has its own Wikipedia page — came in 2012, though against the Patriots, not the Bills.

As it happens, the Bills beat the Jets, 14-10, on a Bobby Chandler catch with 40 seconds to play at Shea in 1977. That day Jets receiver Wesley Walker lost a fumble at the end of a 43-yard reception. Is that the game Swenson saw? If so, it is otherwise not memorable in Bills-Jets lore as each team ended the day at 3-10.

Still, the Bills-Jets series does not lack for drama. The Bills beat the Jets, 37-35, at War Memorial Stadium for their only win of 1968 — and the Jets won their only Super Bowl at the end of that season. O.J. Simpson set his then-record of 2,003 yards rushing at Shea against the Jets in 1973. Fans tore down the goal posts at Rich Stadium in 1988 when the Bills beat the Jets on a Scott Norwood field goal in overtime to clinch the AFC East.

Last month, at MetLife Stadium, the Jets beat the Bills, 20-17. And Sunday, at Highmark Stadium, the old rivals will meet again.

Poetry in motion.