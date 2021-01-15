Erik Brady: Bills have chance to exact revenge for Bills of old

Saturday offers the Buffalo Bills a chance to exact some revenge for the Bills of long ago.
Those original Bills played in the All-America Football Conference in the mid- to late 1940s. So did the Baltimore Colts. And therein lies a tale.
When the AAFC disbanded after the 1949 season, just three of its teams were absorbed into the NFL. The Bills ended up on the outside looking in. We’ll let William Gildea set the scene in a passage from his 1994 book, “When the Colts Belonged to Baltimore.”
“The powerful Cleveland Browns and the colorful San Francisco 49ers were shoo-ins,” Gildea wrote. “Baltimore and Buffalo were vying for the third spot.”
Gildea, who died this summer at the age of 81, was just a kid when the NFL was making its Sophie’s choice. He ached for his Colts to gain entrance, for they were a bond he shared with his father – a theme that should feel familiar to Bills fans. “I regarded this hapless team,” he wrote, “as the center of our cosmos.”
Back then, people got their news in newspapers. Gildea would get home from school and his father would sweep the Baltimore News-Post into his midsection, “like a quarterback handing off.” And then came the fateful day when the handoff presented this front-page headline: COLTS IN 13-TEAM LEAGUE.
Gildea let out a whoop. His father grinned, then quietly asked, “How do you think all the boys in Buffalo feel tonight?”
Not good. Buffalo, objectively speaking, had offered the stronger resume: the Bills were more successful on the field and at the gate. Among the factors that weighed against them? Chicago Bears owner George Halas carried a grudge from the 1921 NFL season, when the Buffalo All-Americans alleged that he had stolen a championship from them – which is kind of crazy, when you think about it, because the bad feelings should have been all on Buffalo’s side.
Proof that the Bills would have been the better choice came quickly as the Colts folded after one NFL season in which they won just one game. They would be reborn as an NFL expansion team in 1953. And the Bills, as we know, would be reborn in 1960 as an original member of the American Football League.
Now the NFL playoffs offer today’s Bills a belated chance to make amends for those AAFC Bills. How? Well, let us count the ways:
- The Bills beat the Colts, who now play in Indianapolis, in the wild-card round last week.
- On Saturday, in the divisional round, the Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens, the team that replaced the Colts when they moved to Indy.
- And next week, if both Buffalo and Cleveland should win this weekend, the Bills would play the AFC championship game at home against an iteration of the Browns that exists only because the Browns of yore moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens.
Got all that?
Mike Ricigliano does. He is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State who was the sports cartoonist for the Courier-Express when the newspaper folded in 1982. Ricig, as he is known, moved to Baltimore in 1983 to work for the Baltimore News American, a descendant of the News-Post. Over the years, Ricig took on his new town’s teams as his own. He loves the Orioles and cheers for the Ravens, too, often going to their games with a band of merry tailgaters.
All of which is why Frank Mariani, a cartoonist in Buffalo, asked Ricig this on Facebook this week: “Are you like the parent whose 2 kids play for opposing teams? Is there room for two hats on your head? Are you a bipartisan cartoonist?” Mariani signed his query advice-column style: “Baffled in Buffalo.”
Ricig was torn. His Buffalo-born wife, Terri, was not; she is Bills all the way. And, in the end, Brooklyn-born Ricig decided that he will root for the Bills, too. His reasoning comes down to simple math. The Ravens have won the Super Bowl – twice – and he wants Buffalo to know the unbridled civic joy that comes with that.
This week I was at my local branch of M&T Bank in Arlington, Va., where I asked banker Johnson Segbedeku for whom he is rooting – the team from the city where the bank is based, or the team from the city that plays in M&T Bank Stadium. Segbedeku thought for a moment. “I will root for the Ravens in the first half,” he said, “and the Bills in the second half.”
Mark Hannon needs no such Solomonic split-the-baby solution. He is a retired firefighter who has lived in Baltimore since the 1980s but who, in his head, still lives in the Buffalo of his youth. His new novel, “The Vultures,” is all about the political backbiting in Buffalo in the late 1960s and early 1970s over whether to build a domed stadium for the Bills.
Hannon’s friends in Baltimore are well aware of his Bills mania. He was a deckhand for a marine towing service in Baltimore after his firefighting career, and this week he got a message from a fellow deckhand: “Wanted to make sure we are still friends.”
Hannon’s answer: “Shipmates forever.”
His other novel, “Every Man for Himself,” is set in Buffalo in the early 1950s – which, as it happens, covers the time just after the original Bills dissolved into dust. Those Bills played in just one AAFC playoff game in their four seasons. It came in December 1948 and was the first playoff game in Buffalo pro football history, as the NFL did not hold postseasons in the days of the All-Americans.
Bills quarterback George Ratterman threw three touchdown passes in a 28-17 road victory – against the Colts.
It is 72 years since pro football teams from Buffalo and Baltimore last met in the playoffs. And today’s Bills have a score to settle for those Bills.