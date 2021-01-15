Erik Brady: Bills have chance to exact revenge for Bills of old

Got all that?

Mike Ricigliano does. He is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State who was the sports cartoonist for the Courier-Express when the newspaper folded in 1982. Ricig, as he is known, moved to Baltimore in 1983 to work for the Baltimore News American, a descendant of the News-Post. Over the years, Ricig took on his new town’s teams as his own. He loves the Orioles and cheers for the Ravens, too, often going to their games with a band of merry tailgaters.

All of which is why Frank Mariani, a cartoonist in Buffalo, asked Ricig this on Facebook this week: “Are you like the parent whose 2 kids play for opposing teams? Is there room for two hats on your head? Are you a bipartisan cartoonist?” Mariani signed his query advice-column style: “Baffled in Buffalo.”

Ricig was torn. His Buffalo-born wife, Terri, was not; she is Bills all the way. And, in the end, Brooklyn-born Ricig decided that he will root for the Bills, too. His reasoning comes down to simple math. The Ravens have won the Super Bowl – twice – and he wants Buffalo to know the unbridled civic joy that comes with that.