Erik Brady: Bills fan in New Orleans keeping the faith

There she met Dave Oubre, her future husband. They are both contracting officers for NASA and are planning a move in the months ahead to the Rochester suburb of Webster, where they plan to work remotely. They have two children: Charlotte, 3, and Grant, 9 months.

Charlotte’s toy car has a Bills Mafia bumper sticker. Grant is not named for Will Grant, the former Bills center, or Grant Guthrie, the former Bills placekicker. He got the name because his parents work on NASA grants. “And I always loved Cary Grant,” Oubre says.

Her husband is a Saints fan who tells her he will be rooting for the Bills on Thanksgiving.

“He is a Saints fan first, but he has fully embraced the Bills as well,” she says. “He might have more Bills gear than I do. And he figures the Saints have already won a Super Bowl and the Bills haven’t won one yet, and we have to get that monkey off our back.”

For a while, it felt like this could be that season. Especially when, as Oubre puts it, the Bills “dropped 40 on the Texans.” NASA is based in Houston, but she didn’t gloat about the shutout. Her reason is Buffalo to the bone.

“I try not to rub it in too much when somebody else’s team loses,” she says. “I know how that goes.”