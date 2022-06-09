Erik Brady: Bills Backers clubs in D.C. pitching in to help raise money for survivors fund

When Gregory Wahl was 10, his grandfather took him to his first Buffalo Bills game. That was in 1988. He has been hooked since.

Today, he is president of the Washington D.C. Buffalo Bills Backers. Over the weekend, the chapter held a “chance auction” that raised more than $8,000 for the 5/14 Buffalo Survivors Fund.

“Even 350 miles away,” Wahl says, “we are still good neighbors.”

The event was held at The Bullpen, an open-air venue near Nationals Park where many local Bills fans gather for games during the NFL season. These Bills fans bought raffle tickets at $5 apiece (or five for $20) and placed them in jars corresponding to what they hoped to win: tickets to Bills games and Washington Nationals games, a Labatt cooler and minigrill, plus Bills merch, among other prizes.

Rich Luchette, a communications strategist in Washington, won the big prize: two tickets in a suite for the Bills-Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Oct. 2.

"I felt like I just won the Super Bowl,” Luchette says. He bought $200 worth of tickets and can’t remember how many he dropped in the jar for the suite tickets.

Luchette lives a five-minute walk from The Bullpen and often watches Bills games on the big screen there in the fall and winter. Bills Backers even watched a Bills game on that screen at Saturday’s fundraiser – the Comeback Game.

“Only Buffalonians would watch a game from January 1993 in its entirety – in June,” Luchette says. “That game will keep you in your seat to the end.”

This Saturday, Grand Central – another Bills Backers bar in Washington – will hold a fundraiser of its own for the benefit of the survivors fund. Patrons will pay $20 to get in, which gets them a Labatt Blue and a raffle ticket for a chance to win Bills jerseys (Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs), among other prizes.

Brian Vasile, Grand Central’s owner, has connections to Rochester and Central New York.

“I was in shock,” he says of the shootings. “I’m a small-business owner in Washington, but I’m an upstate guy. And I thought, ‘What can I do to help?’ ”

That’s what Wahl was thinking, too. He grew up on Grand Island, and his grandfather had Bills season tickets, but Wahl didn’t get to see the Bills in person until a late-November game against the New York Jets in 1988. It was rainy and blustery, so most of the family said no thanks.

“We sat in the corner up high,” Wahl says, “and used garbage bags to try to stay dry.”

Fred Smerlas blocked a field goal in the last seconds of regulation and Scott Norwood kicked the game-winner in overtime as the Bills won 9-6 to clinch the AFC East championship. And then fans tore down the goalposts in the gloaming.

“That did it,” Wahl says. “I was a Bills fan for life.”

Almost 20 years ago, he moved to Washington, where he is a foreign-affairs officer for the State Department. He and his family live in suburban Maryland.

“I am raising my kids as ‘away’ fans,” Wahl says. His son, Isaac, is in ninth grade, and his daughter, Lola, is in seventh. Most of their friends root for the Ravens or Washington Commanders. But Wahl’s kids are staunch Bills fans, which is easier for them these days than it used to be.

Isaac goes to a high school with a team name of Titans and Lola goes to a middle school with a team name of Jaguars – and their schools use logos from the NFL teams in Tennessee and Jacksonville.

“I can’t complain too much,” Wahl says. “Grand Island is the Vikings – and we used the logo from the Minnesota Vikings.”

Saturday’s fundraiser netted $8,165. Wahl took a photo of the $1,600 that came in cash and posted it on the group’s Facebook page.

“It’s not often that you get to see a big, sweaty wad of bills like that,” he says.

The 5/14 Buffalo Survivors Fund is administered by the National Compassion Fund, which is located in Alexandria, Va., just outside Washington. Wahl has asked if he can deliver the check in person.

“When bad things happen in your community, it is humbling how people from Buffalo will open their hearts and their wallets,” he says. “You feel like you have to do something.”