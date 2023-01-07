Erik Brady: Bills are now America's Team, and here's a cartoon to prove it

Did we win?

Those three simple words are now etched forever in Buffalo sports history. So, too, is the answer that Damar Hamlin’s doctors gave him – that yes, he’d won the game of life. It has made the rest of us feel like we won, too.

Doctors warn there is a long way to go, and this is no doubt true. But they call Hamlin’s progress thus far nothing short of remarkable. It is a win in the wider world more meaningful than any win on a football field.

Hamlin’s question can be turned around and asked of all Western New Yorkers:

Did we win?

Yes, we did. The Buffalo Bills are now America’s Team.

Walt Handelsman put that into visual form in the cartoon at the top of this article. He is the editorial cartoonist for the New Orleans Times-Picayune and the Advocate. His cartoon of the Bills logo transforming into the United States is brilliant in its simplicity and insight.

“We all watched Damar Hamlin go down, and I was just trying to figure out a way to say something about it,” Handelman says by phone. “The whole country is pulling for Damar, so I looked at the logo and I thought, ‘I wonder if there is a way to morph this into the whole country.’ ”

It took him a few tries at the drafting table before he got the look he wanted. When the cartoon ran, some of Handelsman’s friends told him that it was getting huge hits in social media, especially on Bills Mafia sites.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s awesome,’ ” he says. “It made me happy to realize that folks in Buffalo could see a cartoon from a guy in New Orleans. I mean, I don’t speak for everybody, but in my own way I showed what I believe to be true – that the whole nation is pulling for Damar and thinking about Buffalo. And I even got a tip of the hat from Adam on Facebook, which was really nice.”

He means Adam Zyglis, editorial cartoonist for The Buffalo News. Handelsman and Zyglis are members of the small club of cartoonists who have won Pulitzer prizes.

“Adam’s work is very powerful – and he, like me, does a lot of sports cartoons,” Handelsman says. “A lot of folks in our business shy away from that. Some like to do political stuff every day. But I think one of the great ways to connect with local readers, at least if you are in a city like New Orleans or Buffalo, is by doing cartoons about the Saints or the Bills.”

Bills Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati "From the mass shooting at Tops in May to the death of Dawson Knox’s brother, Luke, over the summer to the two devastating blizzards and now to one of their players suffering cardiac arrest on the field – no Bills season in history can come close to matching this amount of adversity," Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag.

Handelsman worked at Newsday, on Long Island, for a dozen years, and says there are so many New York teams that no one of them can hold the same sort of unifying presence that the Bills and Saints do in their regions.

“Buffalo and New Orleans are both close-knit places,” he says, “and a lot of that, in my opinion, is about having the Saints and the Bills. Everyone here is a Saints fan.”

And now, his cartoon suggests, many folks across the country are Bills fans. Only after their own teams, of course, and maybe not forever, but in this moment the Bills are indeed America’s Team.

No, wait – make that North America’s Team. Marsha Lederman, a columnist for the Globe and Mail, also sends her love.

“For many Torontonians, Hamiltonians and other Golden-Horseshoe types, Buffalo is special: our unofficial twin city, our closest U.S. connection,” she wrote in a love letter of a column the other day. She mentioned Western New York’s recent calamities, from the Tops murders in May to the paralyzing blizzard at Christmas to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

“Buffalonians are suffering too much, they are grieving,” she wrote. “Many of us Canadians grew up admiring your city from afar, and we send you love, Buffalo. We are there with you, in spirit.”

This week we received love from a cartoonist in New Orleans, a columnist in Toronto – and a hospital room in Cincinnati.