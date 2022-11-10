Erik Brady: Bills and Vikings meet in F. Scott Fitzgerald Bowl

There are no second acts in American lives.

That’s the famed dictum of F. Scott Fitzgerald. The Buffalo Bills hope this is the season they prove him wrong. The Minnesota Vikings hope the same for themselves. That’s because the Bills and Vikes are paired in NFL history as the only franchises that sit at 0-4 in Super Bowls.

Come Sunday, the 6-2 Bills and 7-1 Vikings will meet at Highmark Stadium. And if things should fall a certain way, they could meet again in February in a Super Bowl at which one of them would be assured of a first-rate second act.

Think of Sunday’s game as the F. Scott Fitzgerald Bowl. After all, this literary eminence split much of his childhood between Buffalo and St. Paul, Minn. Hard to say, then, whether he would have been a Bills fan or a Vikings fan. One thing we know for sure, though: Fitzgerald was a football fan.

He played on his prep school team in New Jersey. On the first day of college tryouts, in 1913, he got cut from the team at Princeton University, a national power in those days. Still, Fitzgerald remained obsessed with the sport for the rest of his life. Oddly enough, he may even have played a role in a key development of the modern game.

Fritz Crisler is “the father of two-platoon football,” as his bio at the College Football Hall of Fame notes. He coached at Minnesota, Princeton and Michigan. In the 1930s, during Crisler’s time at Princeton, Fitzgerald often called him in the middle of the night before big games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“There was something beyond comprehension in the intensity of his feelings,” Crisler told an interviewer for the Michigan student paper many years later. “Listening to him unload his soul as many times as I did, I finally came to the conclusion that what Scott felt was really an unusual, a consuming devotion for the Princeton football team.”

Sometimes Fitzgerald offered “a play or a new strategy he wanted me to use,” Crisler said. One such idea: Fielding separate teams for offense and defense. Crisler gets the credit as the first coach to do that, in 1945, against Army. (Rules that previously prevented liberal substitutions were loosened during World War II.) But could it really be true that Crisler got the idea from Fitzgerald? The coach seemed to say so in his 1950s Michigan interview. Even so, there’s no way to know for certain. Crisler died in 1982, at age 83, and Fitzgerald in 1940, at 44.

The circumstances of Fitzgerald’s death are novelistic: He was stricken with a heart attack while reading a football story in the Princeton Alumni Weekly. He had circled this paragraph: “The first prerequisite of a good tackler is the desire to tackle. You must want to tackle. After that it is a matter of training and the ability to think quickly and act quickly.” Fitzgerald noted in the margin: “good prose.”

From good prose to All-Pros: Josh Allen has been playing like one this season (except, of course, for the New York Jets game). He dressed like one, too, for Halloween: Perhaps you saw the online photo of him and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, at a costume party dressed as Tom and Daisy Buchanan from “The Great Gatsby.”

Hollywood’s latest take on that came in 2013. Fitzgerald’s novel was published in 1925. That happened to be Red Grange’s senior season at Illinois, when the Galloping Ghost joined Babe Ruth and Jack Dempsey as sporting heroes of the Jazz Age. That era of excess is when American sports fanaticism, as we think of it today, began to take shape.

As it happens, Jason Garrett played football for Princeton decades after Fitzgerald’s time. Today Garrett is a studio analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America, where he recently said of Josh Allen: “To me, he’s Roy Hobbs from ‘The Natural.’ ”

It is a comparison that resonates in Buffalo, where the movie version of the baseball novel was shot at War Memorial Stadium, original home of the Bills. As for Buffalo’s original pro football team, that’s the Buffalo All Americans. They began play as an original NFL team in 1920, the year of Fitzgerald’s first novel. Its title: “This Side of Paradise.”

A Super Bowl win for the Bills or the Vikings would be the other side of paradise. And maybe this is the season one of them gets to swap second place for a second act.