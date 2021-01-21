Erik Brady: Beating Chiefs would help satisfy 1966 Bills, who lost to KC in AFL title game

Just don’t tell Paul Maguire, 82, the Bills’ punter/court jester of the 1960s, that Robinson’s interception was the game’s turning point in that long-ago loss.

“I’ll tell you what really turned the game around was Dudley Meredith, as a 325-pound tackle, deciding he’s going to catch the ball. I don’t know what he was thinking. It was kicked up in the air, he was in the wedge, and he moved up to try to catch it. When he came to the bench, Joe Collier, our coach, said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I thought I could handle it.’ And Joe said, ‘You aren’t supposed to handle it!’ ”

Super Bowl I came two years too late for the Bills, who would have played in the first two if only the game between rival league champions had come sooner. Not surprisingly, the Bills of old think they would have matched up well with the NFL champs of that era – the 1964 Cleveland Browns and the 1965 Packers.

“I think we would have won both of those games,” Ferguson says.

“I’ve always said we would have beaten the Browns and the Packers,” Edgerson says. “The NFL wasn’t ready for the bump-and-run we played in the AFL.”

“It would have been a hell of battle,” Maguire says. “We were good then – really, really good.”