Erik Brady: Antoine Winfield Jr. abides by 3 Rs learned at South Davis Elementary

Dave Lovering was watching the Super Bowl on Sunday when Antoine Winfield Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' safety, got called for a taunting penalty. Lovering was left to wonder why Winfield Jr. seemed not to remember the 3 Rs from his kindergarten class at South Davis Elementary School in Orchard Park.
Winfield Jr. was a kindergartner there in the fall of 2003, when his father, Antoine Winfield Sr., was a cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, and when Lovering was the principal of South Davis.
The school had a robot with light-up eyes that stood sentry at the front door. Its name was R3-SD, an homage to R2-D2, the droid of "Star Wars" fame. SD stood for South Davis – and R3 for Respect, Responsibility, and Really good manners. (That last one doesn’t quite scan, but kindergartners are not sticklers.)
“It was hokey,” Lovering says, “but hokey can work in elementary school.”
They say you learn everything you need to know in kindergarten, and Winfield Jr.’s Super Bowl conduct seemed to fly in the face of the 3 Rs. He flashed a two-fingered peace sign in the face of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill near the end of Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory. An official tossed a yellow flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.
That can be a crushing penalty, because it comes with an automatic first down. But in this case, Winfield Jr.’s taunt came after a fourth-down pass intended for Hill fell incomplete. The change of possession meant the cost came only in yards, which were all but inconsequential with a large lead and just four minutes to play.
“My first thought when I saw that flag was, ‘Antoine, didn’t you learn the 3 Rs?’ ” Lovering says. “But then I found out the back story.”
The Chiefs had beaten the Bucs 27-24 in Week 12 of the NFL season. That day, when Hill scored his second touchdown – on the same field where the Super Bowl would be played more than two months later – he stopped at the goal line and back-flipped into the end zone. Then he flashed the peace sign.
Winfield Jr. remembered, and when Sunday’s game was all but won, he flashed a peace sign of his own. Or maybe it was a V, for victory.
“The taunting, it was something I just had to do,” Winfield Jr. said on a videoconference interview with reporters. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign, so it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that. I’m not even gonna lie.”
Lovering, 65, didn’t understand the full context of Winfield Jr.’s taunt until he read game accounts on Monday. And now Lovering is a full-on defender of the Bucs’ safety.
“I think they call that karma,” he says. “Lesson: Don’t mess with my South Davis kids.”
Lovering taught kindergarten for seven years at South Davis, long before he was principal there. A story about him appeared in The Buffalo Evening News in 1980. The headline: “Welcome to Kindergarten – A Man’s World.” Sample sentence: “Dave doesn’t see his job as a threat to his masculinity.”
Today, some 40 years later, a man teaching in elementary school is no longer seen as unusual, let alone unmanly.
Lovering actually spent eight years in kindergarten, if you include the one when he was a student at Dexter Terrace Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda in 1960-61. Miss Wagner, his kindergarten teacher, offered faint praise on his report card: “He rests very well during the rest periods.”
Lovering remembers Miss Wagner fondly. “I would have loved to tell her,” he says, “that I became a kindergarten teacher myself.”
One of the kids he taught in kindergarten was the son of Pete Carroll, then a Bills defensive backs coach and now head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. During Lovering’s tenure as principal, the children of several Bills players attended South Davis, including those of Andre Reed, Ruben Brown and Lawyer Molloy.
And, of course, of Winfield Sr., who never got to play in a Super Bowl in his 14 NFL seasons. Now, his son has won one in his first NFL season.
“Words can’t explain how good it felt,” Winfield Jr. said.
So, as it turns out, maybe he did learn the 3 Rs:
• Respect: Winfield Jr. respects the game so much that he followed in his father’s footsteps.
• Responsibility: Sunday’s unsportsmanlike-conduct call was his first NFL penalty – after playing more than 1,200 snaps, the most for any rookie on defense in the NFL this season.
• Really good manners: Winfield came clean when he talked with reporters: Not gonna lie, that felt amazing. That is a really good quote, even if it stops shy of really good manners.
But, heck, how bad can a peace sign really be? John Lennon sang, “All we are saying is give peace a chance.” And Winfield Jr. seemed to mean, “Peace out.”
Soon, he will be fitted for a bejeweled Super Bowl souvenir. Maybe South Davis can count it as a fourth R:
Ring.