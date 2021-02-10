Erik Brady: Antoine Winfield Jr. abides by 3 Rs learned at South Davis Elementary

Erik Brady: Pete Gogolak's departure from Bills kick-started Super Bowl era The first NFL-AFL championship game – retroactively known as Super Bowl I – was born as a direct reflex of the New York Giants’ signing Gogolak away from the Buffalo Bills.

That can be a crushing penalty, because it comes with an automatic first down. But in this case, Winfield Jr.’s taunt came after a fourth-down pass intended for Hill fell incomplete. The change of possession meant the cost came only in yards, which were all but inconsequential with a large lead and just four minutes to play.

“My first thought when I saw that flag was, ‘Antoine, didn’t you learn the 3 Rs?’ ” Lovering says. “But then I found out the back story.”

The Chiefs had beaten the Bucs 27-24 in Week 12 of the NFL season. That day, when Hill scored his second touchdown – on the same field where the Super Bowl would be played more than two months later – he stopped at the goal line and back-flipped into the end zone. Then he flashed the peace sign.

Winfield Jr. remembered, and when Sunday’s game was all but won, he flashed a peace sign of his own. Or maybe it was a V, for victory.

“The taunting, it was something I just had to do,” Winfield Jr. said on a videoconference interview with reporters. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign, so it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that. I’m not even gonna lie.”

