Erik Brady: AFL champion Bills are rooting for these Bills

The Buffalo Bills are betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. And among those rooting hard for them to do just that are the last guys to win championships for the franchise.

The 1964 and 1965 Bills won AFL titles in the two seasons before the Super Bowl began. The 1966 Bills lost in the AFL title game for the right to play in the first Super Bowl, before it was even called that.

The men who played on those teams are mostly in their 80s now. And on Thursday night, when the Bills open the NFL season at the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, they’ll be watching.

“Watching — and praying,” says Ed Rutkowski, the Swiss Army knife of the 1960s Bills, who played a range of positions, including running back, wide receiver and emergency quarterback.

Butch Byrd, 80, will be watching in person at SoFi Stadium. He was a cornerback on those title teams and still holds the franchise record for career interceptions, with 40. He lives in Westborough, Mass., but is going to Thursday’s game at the invitation of his son, who lives in Santa Monica.

These Bills of old think the Bills of now are good enough to win it all. And they have been waiting to see such a thing ever since they missed out on Super Bowl I.

“I think their chances of winning it are better than ever,” Byrd says. “I say that every year, but this time I mean it.”

Booker Edgerson, 83, the other corner on those teams, likes the Bills’ chances, too. “On paper, they look really great,” he says. “Now we have to see if they can translate the paper to the field.”

Phoenix is the site of this season’s Super Bowl, and Edgerson has a son, two grandsons and six great-grandchildren, who live there. “If the Bills go to the Super Bowl,” he says, “then I’m going, too.”

The trick, of course, is to stay mostly healthy across the punishing grind of an NFL season. These golden-age Bills understand that full well.

“When we get together,” Rutkowski says, "we talk about our knee replacements, our hip replacements, our shoulder replacements — and our favorite, our colonoscopies. And then when we get all that out of the way, we talk about the good old days.”

How might the 1964 and 1965 Bills have fared had the beginning of the Super Bowl era come in time for them? The 1964 Bills would have faced the NFL champion Cleveland Browns, and the 1965 Bills would have played the Green Bay Packers.

“We had Cookie Gilchrist in ’64,” Rutkowski says, “and I would have put him up against anybody” — even Jim Brown, the Browns’ fullback who is often rated as the best running back in NFL history.

Charley Ferguson, 82, played for the Browns in 1961 and for the Bills on their AFL title teams. He believes the 1964 Bills would have beaten the 1964 Browns on the strength of Buffalo’s defense, though he thinks the 1965 Packers might have been too tough for the 1965 Bills.

A website called TheGruelingTruth.com came to an opposite conclusion. It gamed out the Super Bowls that never were and had the 1964 Bills losing to the 1964 Browns, but had the 1965 Bills beating the 1965 Packers. In an imaginary game concocted by the site, Bills quarterback Jack Kemp hit tight end Paul Costa for the winning TD with 20 seconds left: Bills 17, Packers 10.

Ferguson figures the Bills’ two AFL title teams don’t get nearly enough credit for winning the only big-league championships in the proud history of Buffalo sports.

“We are the only true champions,” he says. “That’s how I put it.”

Rutkowski has a useful tip for hyperventilating Bills fans: Slow down with all the Super Bowl talk.

“The Bills have a tremendous shot to get there,” he says. “They are talented, deep, and well coached. But it’s not a given. A lot can go wrong along the way. You need some good breaks, and you need to stay away from injuries.”

His advice to the Bills, and to Bills Mafia: Take it one day at a time.

Which, as it happens, is how these classic Bills got to be octogenarians.