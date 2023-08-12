Brian Wiser went to Wegmans the other day for blackberries – and got more than he’d expected.

“Excuse me,” he said, brushing past a woman in the produce aisle of the store in Canandaigua.

“Go Bills,” she said brightly.

Wiser kept walking but turned to see who had offered him the aloha of Buffalo. “Go Bills,” he offered in return.

He thought the woman looked familiar. “I said to myself, ‘Gosh, she looks exactly like Jennifer Garner.’ ”

He turned around a second time and noticed that the woman was consulting with some Wegmans staffers.

“I figured it had to be her,” he says. “So I went back and asked if I could take a photo.”

Garner obliged. And that’s the two of them smiling in the picture at the top of this story. Wiser, as you can see, is wearing a Buffalo Bills T-shirt, which is apparently what prompted Garner’s friendly shout-out.

Mary Wiser, Brian’s wife, posted her husband’s selfie online. Pretty soon a post on the Bills Mafia Facebook page had, um, garnered more than 38,000 reactions.

It had hundreds of comments, too. Some of these suggested that Garner likes the Bills to spite Ben Affleck, her ex, who is famously a fan of the New England Patriots. More likely she’s a pro who really knows how to deliver a line.

Why, you may wonder, was she in the produce aisle at the Wegmans on Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua? Turns out it was in her role as a co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, a company that makes organic baby food. (A portion of its proceeds goes to Save the Children.)

Garner flew into Rochester on Wednesday. Wiser spotted her at Wegmans on Thursday. And he told me his tale on Friday.

Brian and Mary are high school sweethearts from Orchard Park’s Class of 1980. (Now they’re older and Wiser.) They were Bills season ticket holders for 18 years, including the Super Bowl era, when he was working locally in sales at Ingram Micro, an information-technology provider.

“I won the tickets in a sales contest,” he says. “That was for the first year. Then we liked it so much that we kept them.”

They gave up the seats in 2004 when they moved to California for his job. They moved back to Rochester in 2014 when he was named president of sales in North America for Bosch Security Systems. Now he’s retired, and he and Mary live on Canandaigua Lake.

On the way out of Wegmans, he called Mary and said, “You’ll never guess who I just ran into.” He was right. Mary couldn’t guess.

The rest of the world knows Jennifer Garner as Elektra in the Marvel Comics movies, among her many other roles. But I remember her best as Roxane in a 2007 Broadway production of “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

“The action-ready, long-limbed presence that made her a natural for the spy series ‘Alias’ lends a lively touch of the tomboy to Roxane,” wrote New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley at the time. He called her “captivating.”

Turns out she can turn heads in the produce aisle, too. Just ask Brian Wiser.

Bills fans argue sometimes whether it is impolite to let a call of “Go Bills” pass by without a “Go Bills” in return. Now we have the definitive answer:

Always return the pleasantry.

You just might meet a movie star.