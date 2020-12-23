Erik Brady: A Christmas poem for Bills and their fans

’Twas two nights before Christmas
When all through Buff Town
Not a creature was huddling
Not even John Brown.
The cleats were all hung
In the clubhouse with care
Knowing the playoffs
Soon would be there.
The Bills, they were nestled
All snug in their beds
While visions of Super Bowls
Danced in their heads.
When out on the turf
There arose such a clatter
I sprang from my bed
To see what was the matter.
Away to the window
I flew like Cole Beasley
Tore open the portal
And looked out uneasily.
The new-fallen white
Of the lake-effect snow
Showed the tracks of a
Herd of wild buffalo.
Then what to my wondering
Eyes should appear:
But a stadium packed full —
Of fans drinking beer!
Could it be true that
Gone was the virus?
Such a holiday gift!
(We’re all most desirous.)
The fans sang their ‘Shout’ song
And then spread the word:
“Hey, look at who’s driving
This thundering herd!”
It was yon Sean McDermott
With Josh Allen, who prances.
Plus our own Brian Daboll —
A gift from St. Francis.
More rapid than transit
The blockers they came.
As Sean whistled and shouted
And called them by name:
“Now Dion! Now Dawson!
Now on Cody Ford!
On Mitch, and on Ike,
This herd is a horde!
“To the top of the playoffs,
To the top of the league!
Now dash away, dash away —
Defense blitzkrieg!”
Mister Hyde at safety,
And Tre White at corner:
They make a foe's fans
Long-faced like a mourner.
Tremaine is tremendous.
So's Matt Milano.
We sing their sweet praises
In heartfelt soprano.
D-linemen are burly,
O-linemen are bigs.
Wideouts are speedy,
None more than Stef Diggs.
Davis can fly, like the
Angel named Gabriel.
He runs like a racecar
On steel-belted radials.
Next up are the Pats.
Oh my — how we hate them!
Beware of their footballs.
(And how they inflate them.)
Beat ’em on a trick play,
Or a boot by Ty Bass.
Just make double-sure
That the Bills kick their ...
If that’s wrong to say in
This season of giving
Then you don’t understand:
We loathe Pats for a living.
Sure, Brady is gone
But The Hoody’s still here.
Time to fit those smug Pats
For their funeral bier.
The Bills come in fresh
From slaying the beast:
By winning, at long last —
The AFC East!
We’ve been waiting so long
And paying our dues.
We feel happy for us:
And for old Jerry Hughes.
’Twas past time for these Bills
To win their division –
Now conquer the big Bowl:
An act of revision!
These dreams aren’t too grand
For this grand time of year.
’Tis the season to dream
On our Niagara Frontier.
All I want for Christmas
Is a dose of vaccine —
And a slew of draft choices
For our shrewd Brandon Beane.
And maybe some new pants
In pattern of Zubaz
To honor those past teams
Who knew what the truth was.
We’re talkin’ about Bruce,
And Thurman and Tasker.
Plus Jim Kelly, of course:
What more could we ask for?
We give thanks, once again,
For Terry Pegula.
Who saved our dear Bills
With all of his moolah.
And we don’t forget Kim:
They own Bills and Sabres.
Two teams to salute in
Our town of Good Neighbors.
Then the herd sprang aloft
And Sean, at the tiller,
Told his bold Bills:
“Win this one for Van Miller!”
But ere they drove out of sight
I heard them exclaim:
“Happy Christmas to all —
And to all a good game!”
**Apologies to Clement C. “Booker” Moore