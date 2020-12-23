 Skip to main content
Erik Brady: A Christmas poem for Bills and their fans
Erik Brady: A Christmas poem for Bills and their fans

Coach McDermott (copy)

Bills coach Sean McDermott.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

’Twas two nights before Christmas

When all through Buff Town

Not a creature was huddling

Not even John Brown.

The cleats were all hung

In the clubhouse with care

Knowing the playoffs

Soon would be there.

The Bills, they were nestled

All snug in their beds

While visions of Super Bowls

Danced in their heads.

When out on the turf

There arose such a clatter

I sprang from my bed

To see what was the matter.

Away to the window

I flew like Cole Beasley

Tore open the portal

And looked out uneasily.

The new-fallen white

Of the lake-effect snow

Showed the tracks of a

Herd of wild buffalo.

Then what to my wondering

Eyes should appear:

But a stadium packed full —

Of fans drinking beer!

Could it be true that

Gone was the virus?

Such a holiday gift!

(We’re all most desirous.)

The fans sang their ‘Shout’ song

And then spread the word:

“Hey, look at who’s driving

This thundering herd!”

It was yon Sean McDermott

With Josh Allen, who prances.

Plus our own Brian Daboll —

A gift from St. Francis.

More rapid than transit

The blockers they came.

As Sean whistled and shouted

And called them by name:

“Now Dion! Now Dawson!

Now on Cody Ford!

On Mitch, and on Ike,

This herd is a horde!

“To the top of the playoffs,

To the top of the league!

Now dash away, dash away —

Defense blitzkrieg!”

Mister Hyde at safety,

And Tre White at corner:

They make a foe's fans

Long-faced like a mourner.

Tremaine is tremendous.

So's Matt Milano.

We sing their sweet praises

In heartfelt soprano.

D-linemen are burly,

O-linemen are bigs.

Wideouts are speedy,

None more than Stef Diggs.

Davis can fly, like the

Angel named Gabriel.

He runs like a racecar

On steel-belted radials.

Next up are the Pats.

Oh my — how we hate them!

Beware of their footballs.

(And how they inflate them.)

Beat ’em on a trick play,

Or a boot by Ty Bass.

Just make double-sure

That the Bills kick their ...

If that’s wrong to say in

This season of giving

Then you don’t understand:

We loathe Pats for a living.

Sure, Brady is gone

But The Hoody’s still here.

Time to fit those smug Pats

For their funeral bier.

The Bills come in fresh

From slaying the beast:

By winning, at long last —

The AFC East!

We’ve been waiting so long

And paying our dues.

We feel happy for us:

And for old Jerry Hughes.

’Twas past time for these Bills

To win their division –

Now conquer the big Bowl:

An act of revision!

These dreams aren’t too grand

For this grand time of year.

’Tis the season to dream

On our Niagara Frontier.

All I want for Christmas

Is a dose of vaccine —

And a slew of draft choices

For our shrewd Brandon Beane.

And maybe some new pants

In pattern of Zubaz

To honor those past teams

Who knew what the truth was.

We’re talkin’ about Bruce,

And Thurman and Tasker.

Plus Jim Kelly, of course:

What more could we ask for?

We give thanks, once again,

For Terry Pegula.

Who saved our dear Bills

With all of his moolah.

And we don’t forget Kim:

They own Bills and Sabres.

Two teams to salute in

Our town of Good Neighbors.

Then the herd sprang aloft

And Sean, at the tiller,

Told his bold Bills:

“Win this one for Van Miller!”

But ere they drove out of sight

I heard them exclaim:

“Happy Christmas to all —

And to all a good game!”

**Apologies to Clement C. “Booker” Moore

