Erik Brady: 48 years ago, Rich Stadium opened with a bang

We’ve heard a lot lately about how the football stadium in Orchard Park is old and falling apart. (Some of us who were there the night it opened are starting to feel the same way.) As it happens, the first game there came 48 years ago today. And Herb Mul-Key made history on the opening kickoff.

He returned it 102 yards for a touchdown. And that’s not nearly the best part of his story.

His rise from semi-pro to semi-legend is among the most remarkable tales in NFL history. And it’s all the better because it came in large part thanks to a coach who would make history of a more lasting kind at Rich Stadium.

That 1973 game was preseason, which usually means it’s nothing memorable. But this was the first game played at Highmark Stadium, as it is now known. Mul-Key played for the Washington Football Team, as it is now known. And how he came to play for that team beggars belief.