Erik Brady: 40 years later, remembering the Whammy Weenie. Yes, that was a real thing

Once upon a time, 40 years ago, the Buffalo Bills and Bells Markets teamed up for the greatest marketing fail in Buffalo sports history.

No, wait. That’s too limiting: This beauty might have been the greatest fail in marketing history.

Bills fans of a certain age will recall the Whammy Weenie, a promotion so incongruous that even now it’s hard to believe it really happened. Many younger fans know something of its gloriously ludicrous legend, too.

Bells sold these seven-inch green Weenies for 49 cents apiece, though they were free if you spent five bucks on your groceries. (Today they sometimes sell for $50 online, if you can find one.) The Weenies were plastic hot dogs with beads inside that rattled when you shook them. A Bells news release of 1982 said they made “a sound like a pint-sized marimba band has arrived in Buffalo to help the Bills go all the way to Pasadena,” site of that season’s Super Bowl.

The idea was for Bills fans to bring these green Weenies to games and shake them at the opposition to put the whammy on them.

Really.

I first saw a Weenie at the Bills’ last preseason game of 1982, when I was a sports columnist for the Courier-Express and freshy returned from my honeymoon. After the Bills beat the Detroit Lions, 13-10, I told my new bride – Carol Stevens, the Courier’s metro columnist – that, boy, did I have a column idea for her.

The column she wrote was equal parts hilarious and prescient. She presented it to her editor a few days later, to run the following morning. But her editor did not appreciate the humor.

Editor: We can’t run this.

Carol: Why not?

Editor: Bells is our biggest advertiser.

Two hours later came the news that the Courier-Express would close in 12 days.

Editor: You wanna write Weenies, write Weenies.

Carol’s column the next morning was about the imminent closing of the Courier. (She noted that the newsroom had recently gotten its first electric pencil sharpener, which we had taken as a good sign.) Her Weenies column ran instead that Sunday, the day the Bills would open their season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs (coached by some guy named Marv Levy).

“In a city like Buffalo, where people write letters to the editor complaining about the use of the word ‘Geez’ in a comic strip, Whammy Weenies seem sure to offend,” Carol wrote. “And among fans like Buffalo’s, notorious for their behavior at football games, a promotion campaign featuring a Whammy Weenie certainly seems daring.

“What’s the point in tempting fate? We’re talking about the same wild and crazy fans who take their shirts off at football games – even in freezing temperatures. Who knows what will happen when 80,000 frenzied fans are told to shake their Weenies?”

Fred Smerlas, the Bills’ nose tackle, appeared in TV and newspaper ads for the promotion with Jim Haslett and Shane Nelson, his Bermuda Triangle teammates. “People tell me it’s terrible, but I think the commercial is great,” Smerlas told Carol. “If they think there’s something wrong with it, they’re the ones with the problem.”

The newspaper ad explained the idea this way: “The Whammy Weenie is the ultimate hex in the hands of the fan to bring calamity to Bills’ opponents. Yuk! It is a wiener that is rancid, rotten and green.” Why a supermarket would want to promote a rancid hot dog is unclear, but some things in life will always remain a mystery.

Jeffrey J. Miller and Greg D. Tranter are the authors of “Relics: The History of the Buffalo Bills in Objects and Memorabilia.” Among the objects featured on the book’s cover – in the upper right corner, next to Flutie Flakes – is that phallic relic known as the Whammy Weenie.

Tranter, who donated his extensive Bills memorabilia collection to the Buffalo History Museum, says that whenever he speaks to a group, someone always asks him about the Whammy Weenie.

“It is one of those bits of Bills lore,” Miller says, “that has taken on a life of its own.”

The idea wasn’t even original. The notion of a hot-dog hex was born down the road, in Rochester’s Silver Stadium, where Danny Whelan, athletic trainer of the Red Wings in the 1950s, would yell “Green weenie!” at opposing batters from the dugout to rattle them. He had served in the Navy during World War II, and the slang term comes from the military, where being given the green weenie meant being given an unsavory or unfair task. (Should you want to know more about the term’s many meanings – some off-color, by which we do not mean green – here is its etymology from the blog Language Log.)

Whelan left the Red Wings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1959. The next year, he painted a rubber hot dog green and it became a fixture of gleeful superstition in the dugout right through to the World Series, in which the Pirates beat the mighty New York Yankees in seven games. Whelan would ceremoniously lock the green weenie in his medicine cabinet after games. The running joke ended after that season, only to be revived six years later.

This is where a Buffalo connection comes in. Myron O’Briskey oversaw concessions at Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field for Sportservice, the Buffalo-based company now known as Delaware North. Before a game in June 1966, he served a pregame spread in the Pirates’ clubhouse — and some of the hot dogs had spoiled. Whelan took one of the rotten ones and taped it to the dugout railing. Pirates’ broadcaster Bob Prince called it to the attention of his listeners, and a craze was born. Soon novelty green weenies were being sold to fans.

“Prince is something of a mad scientist,” Time magazine said in August. “Together with Pirate Trainer Danny Whelan, he is co-inventor of Pittsburgh’s secret weapon: the Green Weenie. Practically everyone who patronizes ballpark concessions has seen green hot dogs, but the Pirates’ are plastic imitations endowed with magic powers that put the whammy on opposing players. The Pirates point them from the dugout; fans wave them from the stands. Sometimes they even work.”

That’s what Bells and the Bills were going for some 16 years later. But, fair to say, the Weenies didn’t work so well here. Carol’s column noted that the promotional campaign “threatens to put the Whammy on Buffalo. Or maybe it already has.”

She was right. (Carol almost always is, as 40 years of marriage is my witness.) The Weenie put a whammy on those 1982 Bills, Super Bowl contenders who finished 4-5 in a strike-shortened season. And, um, wurst of all, the Weenie put a whammy on itself. At least the Bills made it to the end of the season; the Whammy Weenie did not.

A radio report said that paint on the Whammy Weenies had 300 times the allowed amount of lead. Bells insisted the Weenies were safe, but offered refunds anyway. And that was that.

Except it wasn’t really the end. Years later, one Bills official of the era confided that the lead-paint story wasn’t really true – that it had been planted to rid the team of a promotion gone bad.

That, at least, is what this ex-exec told John Boutet, who has an extensive collection of Buffalo sports memorabilia that includes Whammy Weenies and other Weenie collectibles, such as T-shirts and ballcaps and mugs and buttons.

Boutet says this person told him a story that during one game in that 1982 season, as the Bills were losing yet again, a Bills fan lowered a Whammy Weenie on a string so that it dangled in front of the luxury box of Bills owner Ralph Wilson – and that’s when an infuriated Wilson said the Weenies had to go.

So we are left with a whodunit. Let’s put it in terms of Clue, the board game that was a big deal of that era.

Who killed the Whammy Weenie? Was it a reporter on the radio with a lead pipe – uh, paint – or the owner in a luxury box with an angry edict?

Four decades on, we still don’t know for sure. This much is sure, though: Marketing fails don’t come more farcically funny.

So let’s raise a martini to the Whammy Weenie.

Cheers, for 40 years.