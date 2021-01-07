Erik Brady: 40 years after injury derailed Super Bowl hopes, Joe Ferguson remains a Bill at heart

“We came close, we sure did,” Ferguson says. “Close doesn’t count, though.”

Bills fans of a certain age remember that game with a sense of melancholy mixed with admiration for the quarterback who played on one leg.

“They had it taped up so much you couldn’t feel it anyway,” Ferguson says. “I mean, sometimes it hurt bad, but you just get your mind somewhere else and try to make yourself do it. I definitely think if I had more mobility, we would have won that game.”

Knox was effusive in his postgame praise: “You saw Ferguson out there. He gave a courageous performance today. If you don’t understand that, you don’t understand sports.”

The Bills would come close again the next year. They won at the New York Jets, 31-27, in the wild-card playoff game and then lost a heartbreaker at Cincinnati, 28-21, in the divisional round.

“I played in Buffalo for 12 years, and we had our ups and downs,” Ferguson says. “The fans in Buffalo are just great. They love that football team, and as long as you play hard and care about the fans, they are going to be there. I think they’re the best fans in the league.”