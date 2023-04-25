Twenty years ago, the Buffalo Bills selected Willis McGahee in the first round of the NFL draft. Somehow this is still making news.

“Real Sports,” HBO’s top-shelf monthly sports show, led its April broadcast with a profile of the player agent Drew Rosenhaus to preview the 2023 draft, which begins on Thursday. And Rosenhaus told a story about how he bamboozled the Bills during the 2003 draft.

McGahee had suffered a terrible knee injury in the national championship game – as Ohio State beat his University of Miami team – some months earlier. A big story leading up to that draft was how far McGahee might fall as a result.

That’s when “Rosenhaus reached into his bag of tricks,” as reporter Jon Frankel put it on “Real Sports.”

Rosenhaus was all smiles as he described the events of that day: “It’s amazing. You’re waiting to get drafted, and the cameras kept showing Willis waiting to get picked. He’s dejected. He looks down, and I know the teams are watching the draft. So I said, ‘Willis, here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to call you, and we’re going to talk. So the next time the camera shows you, you’re not going to be dejected. You’re going to be on the phone. And they’re not going to know who you’re talking to, but it’s going to look good.’ ”

Rosenhaus called this “a ploy” to make NFL teams believe that McGahee was talking with reps of a team that was poised to draft him.

“I got a call from the GM of the Buffalo Bills at the time, and he says, ‘Who’s Willis talking to?’ ” Rosenhaus said on the broadcast. “And I say, ‘I’m pretty sure he’s going to be drafted soon. I suggest you take him.’ ”

That’s precisely what the Bills did – with the 23rd pick of the first round.

Rosenhaus told Frankel on the show that he didn’t lie to the Bills. “It’s a gray area. I’m not going to lie to a team. But I’ll push the envelope. I’ll push the truth.”

Rosenhaus told a similar version of this trickster story to multiple media outlets at the time. Tom Donahoe, then the Bills’ general manager, laughed at the notion that the Bills had been swayed by the phony phone call.

“It was not a whim,” Donahoe told The Buffalo News at the time. “We’re not in this just to do something that makes a splash. Any move we make, we think we’re doing what’s best for the team.”

McGahee sat out the 2003 season with that knee injury. Then, he played three seasons for the Bills, gaining more than 1,000 yards in the first two seasons and nearly that many in the third. When the Bills then traded him to the Baltimore Ravens, McGahee left us with a parting shot:

“Coming from Miami, I was used to partying, going out, just having something to do every night,” he told the Baltimore Sun. “Restaurants, whatever. Going to Buffalo, it was like hitting a brick wall. Like, ‘Damn! Can’t go out, can’t do nothing.’ ”

Andrew Z. Galarneau, food critic for The News, offered a memorable riposte: “Your inability to find a good restaurant in Buffalo remains inexplicable. It rather reminds me of your inability to find a hole on third-and-two.”

McGahee had impugned more than Buffalo’s eateries. “And, you know, the women … ” he said to the Sun, not finishing the thought.

All this stirred outrage hereabouts, of course. McGahee later admitted to bashing Buffalo's nightlife, but denied casting the other aspersion. “I can't talk bad about the women in Buffalo, because I dated some of them,” he told The News. (As it happens, he has had 10 children by nine women, according to an account of his career that appeared last year on ProFootballHistory.com.)

“I can’t ever say I disliked Buffalo,” McGahee told The News then. “My time in Buffalo was cool. I have love for the city and the Bills for taking a chance on me after my injury. I owe them a lot for that.”

He had said one thing to the Baltimore Sun, and then something else to The Buffalo News. In this, he learned from his agent.

Rosenhaus told his fooled-the-Bills story to ESPN and Fort Lauderdale’s Sun Sentinel at the time. Then he told The News something else:

“There’s no tricks or getting people to do this or that,” he said. “I never said that I did that. We just worked as hard as we could to do our job as an agent, and that was it. The Bills made this pick based on their astute ability to scout a player and the homework they put into it. I give them all the credit.”

That is not what Rosenhaus told “Real Sports” 20 years later. When HBO’s Frankel noted that the Bills had pushed back on this story at the time, Rosenhaus said, “I think that them seeing Willis on the phone prompted them to pull the trigger sooner.”

This is why so many fans of the NFL love Draft Day: It is a TV show about player potential – and the potential for subterfuge.

Real or imagined.