Eric Wood offers personal development advice in new book 'Tackle What's Next'

Eric Wood has spent his entire adult life working on peak performance.

As an NFL player, he was molded by elite coaching every step of the way since he was 18 years old. He has had access to elite trainers, medical experts and personal therapists. He actively sought consultants during his nine-year career with the Buffalo Bills.

Over the past three years, he has hosted a podcast titled “What’s Next?” on which he interviews experts about personal and professional development.

Who better to write a book about the subject?

Wood’s debut book hit the market last month. It’s titled, “Tackle What's Next: Own Your Story, Stack Wins, and Achieve Your Goals in Business and Life” (Wiley Publishing, $27).

“As I was transitioning to my next chapter in life after my playing career, I set out on a journey to find out what’s next for me in my life,” Wood said in an interview with The News. “I spoke to athletes, entertainers and high performers in business. So many of the lessons compiled into this book that will hopefully help you figure out that next chapter in your life that’s even better than the last – much of that material was fueled from the podcast.”

This is not your typical book from a former NFL star. It’s not an autobiography. It’s not a recounting of his days as a Bill, although there are stories from his Buffalo days that Bills fans will enjoy. Wood lays out a detailed process for the average person on how to set goals, attack them and achieve them with the discipline and positive mindset of a high-achieving NFL athlete.

“I would call it a personal development book,” Wood said. “How do you develop a better version of yourself? There’s many different sources out there. You have to find one that appeals to you and can speak to you in your life. If you’re a Bills fan, you’ll probably enjoy the forward from Sean McDermott and some of my Bills stories. If you’re more into the business aspect of success, stories about from business tycoons I’ve interviewed may appeal to you.”

Wood’s post-NFL journey started with his season-ending physical after the Bills’ playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2018. Wood had dealt during the season with several “stingers,” a temporary burning sensation in the neck or down the arm. Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, the Bills’ team orthopedist, told him to stay in Buffalo for an extra day to get a magnetic resonance imaging test. Wood’s wife was pregnant back in Cincinnati. He was in a hurry to get home and didn’t think he needed it. Cappuccino talked him into it.

The results showed Wood had a disc and bone penetrating into his spinal cord in his neck. He was lucky to have walked away from the season. If he had gotten hit the wrong way, he could have become a paraplegic. Wood found out his career was over later that week on a phone call 50 minutes before his son was born. Talk about a life-changing moment.

Wood lays out a process of introspection and self-evaluation to help people chart their course in life – the same one he used when his career ended – whether one is changing careers or simply looking for a way to pursue success with more motivation and energy.

NFL players live highly scripted lives. Their daily routine is laid out for them in detail by the team. Wood is a big believer that a daily morning routine is important to personal growth.

Wood details his morning routine. He starts his day with 40 ounces of water. Then he goes to his home office for some kind of journaling. It could be thoughts after a few minutes of spiritual reading or it might be gratitude journaling. Wood is a big believer that some scheduled quiet time in the morning is critical for introspection and self-awareness.

“Some mornings it’s two minutes,” Wood said. “It’s simply writing down three things I’m grateful for.”

“Downtime encourages productivity and creativity,” Wood writes. “A wandering mind unsticks us in time so that we can learn from the past and plan for the future.”

“Those that I’ve studied that are the highest performers in all industries are very intentional about the first 10 to 60 minutes of the day,” Wood said. “It’s daunting to say, 'Hey, you need 60 minutes to devote to exercise and journaling and hydration and reading.' That’s unrealistic every day for a lot of people. In 10 minutes, you could be intentional about starting your day with gratitude, hydrating properly, getting some type of spiritual or personal development reading in – and boom, your day is started in a much more productive way than if you were unintentional about it.”

Gratitude is a big theme of the book, along with serving others.

Wood interviewed author and acclaimed leadership consultant Jon Gordon for one of his early podcasts and deliver’s Gordon’s message:

“It’s actually physiologically impossible to be stressed and thankful at the same time,” Wood writes. “When you are grateful, you flood your body and brain with emotions and endorphins that uplift and energize you rather than the stress hormones that drain you. Gratitude and appreciation are essential for a healthy work environment.”

Wood encourages everyone to embrace the mindset of “stacking wins,” as an NFL coach would say.

“Start small,” Wood said. “If you want to get an exercise routine, start walking 10 minutes a day, five minutes if that’s all you can do. As you put discipline into your life, it’s not that you’ll crave more discipline, but you’ll crave the dopamine hit that you get from knocking out those wins in your life, whatever they may be. You want to be a more intentional father, mother, take a minor step but you’ll feel good about yourself afterward. You’ll want to do other acts of service for your family. I think starting small is key.

“Often we way overestimate what we can get done in a day,” Wood said. “We way underestimate what we can do in one to five years. I say that because people will often say how do you go from one scholarship offer in college to a first-round draft pick. I said I kept getting better each practice, each day and each year and eventually I was a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. But coming into the University of Louisville, I wasn’t. It was a lot of winning days stacked on top of each other.”