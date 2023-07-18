The coaches he’s played for, the teammates he’s shared a locker room with and his overall football knowledge gained in 10 NFL seasons, Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein appears to have “future coach” written all over him.

“Oh, never, no” he said. “I’ve already spent a lot of time away from my family. To transition into NFL or college coaching, it’s too much time (to commit).”

How about broadcasting to explain the game’s intricacies?

“That’s if they’ll have my face on TV,” he said.

Before he concerns himself about the future, Klein, who turns 32 on July 30, has a present task to focus on, in trying to win the starting middle linebacker spot when the Bills open training camp next week at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. Players report July 25, and begin practices July 26.

Working in his favor: His familiarity with coach/defensive play-caller Sean McDermott from their four years together in Carolina and regular-season totals of 144 games (82 starts), 4,198 snaps and 465 tackles. Klein will need to beat out Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson and possibly rookie Dorian Williams.

“I don’t think there are any keys (to winning the spot) necessarily but to continue to be the player I’ve been in the last 10 years and show daily consistency and see how everything shakes out,” Klein told The Buffalo News last month.

Klein was mostly a spectator – although in full uniform – during most of the offseason practices open to the media, a decision made by the coaches to take some wear off his body and give other players valuable snaps.

“There is nothing that will hold me back (in camp),” he said. “It’s been nice to work out and focus on conditioning. It’s good to sit back and have some mental reps and watch and continue to learn.”

Klein is in his second tour with the Bills. After four years with Carolina and three with New Orleans, he reunited with McDermott in 2020 and started 15 of his 31 games over two years.

This time last year, Klein was unsigned. Released by the Bills on March 8, 2022, he signed with the New York Giants’ practice squad Oct. 3, moved to Baltimore’s active roster three days later, was traded Oct. 31 to Chicago, then was waived Nov. 16 by the Bears, and finally claimed by the Bills a day later. He played two games apiece for the Ravens and Bears, and six for the Bills.

Klein made his only start in 2022 for the Bills in the Thanksgiving Day win at Detroit, making nine tackles and breaking up a pass.

Klein re-signed April 17 with the Bills, a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.165 million.

“I’ve had playoff heartbreak the last six years – three years in New Orleans and we got close, and the last three years here, we’ve been close,” he said. “I’m chasing a Super Bowl.”

Klein played in the Panthers’ Super Bowl loss to Denver after the 2015 season and reached the doorstep twice – New Orleans lost the NFC title game to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and the Bills lost the AFC title game to Kansas City two years later.

“This is the one place I knew I could come to and win the Super Bowl and be around quality people and quality teammates,” Klein said. “If this is the end of my journey as far as football goes, I want it to be here in Buffalo.”

Those seasons have produced a foundation of knowledge that will benefit the Bills, even if he doesn’t start the opener at the New York Jets.

“What’s amazing to me about A.J. is, as you get older, you run into some players who will try to protect their job,” linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “What’s unique about A.J. is there is no insecurity. He is here to help. He’s seen a lot of football, he’s played a lot of football and he’s played with a lot of good football players. He’s been nothing but tremendous and is there as a helping hand to those (younger) guys.”