Entering his 12th season, Bills DE Jerry Hughes has learned the value of patience

Jerry Hughes has learned how to listen to his body.
Entering his 12th NFL season, the Buffalo Bills defensive end admits starting training camp on the sideline because of a calf injury has been annoying – but he also knows the games that count are still weeks away.
Hughes was activated off the NFL’s reserve/non-football injury list last week and has been working his way back into practice for the Bills at a conservative pace.
“I still got to really monitor my body and make sure that I can still put together successful days of practicing out here,” he said Sunday after the Bills went through a shorter practice. “That way, I won't have any hiccups or setbacks during the season, just because when we play, the games are flying every week. You really try to do the best you can to kind of keep your body high maintenance – so you're able to go out there and perform. I think that's really what I've been doing a lot of this offseason, just listening to my body saying what can I do or what can I get away with as far as the reps out here or the actual workload that I'm putting in early in the morning.”
Hughes suffered what he called a setback earlier in the offseason, but said the Bills’ training staff has done a fantastic job of helping him rehab his calf since the start of training camp.
"He’s not close to where he needs to be to play and help us," Buffalo Bills coach McDermott said Sunday. "He’s got a long road here. He’s going to control what he can control and so are we."
“I think right now, my mindset is really just on getting good reps,” he said. “Being able to watch the guys work, which is really what I've been doing throughout this first half a camp. A lot of mental reps, but also being able to stay in shape. Working with our strength coaches so that way I don't have too much to go as far as keeping my wind underneath me. Being able to work throughout the game and now that I'm actually practicing, it's just about pushing myself to see if I have a limit on my calf. If not, just trying to still stack up good days right now.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hughes' return does more than just benefit the defense. It also gives the team's offensive tackles, including rookie Spencer Brown, a challenge every day in practice.
"Jerry is one of the leaders of our defensive line and our defense," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "That said, we also have to understand a little bit where he is in his career. He works extremely hard and he’s a really good player. It’s good to get him back out here."
Even while sidelined, the Bills are still counting on Hughes in an important role. He has been a mentor to young defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham – the team’s top two picks in the draft – as has fellow veteran Mario Addison.
“For them to go out there and hit the field so fast, and just play violent, it was exciting to see,” Hughes said of the young players along the defensive line Friday against the Detroit Lions. “All the guys in our room have the tools. For them to display that confidence and go out and execute what we talk about throughout the week, it was exciting to just sit back and watch them play and just fly around. They had smiles on their face, they were having fun. Football is back and so it was just really a lot of fun being a part of that.”
When Hughes entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, he had veterans Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis to learn from (Addison was also a member of that team). Hughes wasn’t shy about picking their brains whenever he had a question, and he’s encouraged the Bills’ younger players to take that same approach now that things have come full circle.
“None of them are really too shy or bashful when it comes to trying to figure something out – how can they get a competitive edge, what do they need to do as far as their diet, any kind of in game chat that they want to have,” he said. “They're not shy to ask, and I think that's just going to help build this team bond very quickly. But also, they'll be able to go out there and just play fast and free.”
During the spring, Hughes organized a defensive line dinner at a local steakhouse. With Covid-19 restrictions loosened for vaccinated players, Hughes felt like it was important to begin the team bonding as soon as possible – something that was largely impossible to do a season ago.
“At this level, everybody has the God-given abilities right now, so it's really 'can you put the mental with your physical game?' ” Hughes said. “For them to get their first opportunity to actually play against someone who wasn't the Buffalo Bills, it was great just to see that high energy. Guys were executing, they were communicating on the sideline and then we got to see some of the production just by them flashing quick glances of their actual talent. I think for what they're doing, this is the perfect step forward. I'm just excited to kind of watch them grow and just continue to just learn this game.”