Entering his 12th season, Bills DE Jerry Hughes has learned the value of patience

McDermott: Dion Dawkins has 'a long road here' after returning from Covid-19 list "He’s not close to where he needs to be to play and help us," Buffalo Bills coach McDermott said Sunday. "He’s got a long road here. He’s going to control what he can control and so are we."

“I think right now, my mindset is really just on getting good reps,” he said. “Being able to watch the guys work, which is really what I've been doing throughout this first half a camp. A lot of mental reps, but also being able to stay in shape. Working with our strength coaches so that way I don't have too much to go as far as keeping my wind underneath me. Being able to work throughout the game and now that I'm actually practicing, it's just about pushing myself to see if I have a limit on my calf. If not, just trying to still stack up good days right now.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hughes' return does more than just benefit the defense. It also gives the team's offensive tackles, including rookie Spencer Brown, a challenge every day in practice.

"Jerry is one of the leaders of our defensive line and our defense," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "That said, we also have to understand a little bit where he is in his career. He works extremely hard and he’s a really good player. It’s good to get him back out here."

Even while sidelined, the Bills are still counting on Hughes in an important role. He has been a mentor to young defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham – the team’s top two picks in the draft – as has fellow veteran Mario Addison.