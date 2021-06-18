Emmanuel Sanders tells Bills teammates he came here to win the Super Bowl

Emmanuel Sanders came to Buffalo to win the Super Bowl.

The veteran wide receiver made his intentions clear this week when he addressed his new Bills teammates as a full group for the first time at the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

“He's a grinder. He's a guy that wants perfection,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “He got the chance to talk to the team (Tuesday) morning. He got to share his story. But the thing that he said that stuck with me, was, 'My first year, I went to the Super Bowl and I've been chasing it ever since.'

“He's been to three, he's won one. But he wants another one. And just the motivation that he has to be here in Buffalo, and the want that he has to be an impact player for us, it's awesome.”

Sanders, 34, was released by the New Orleans Saints in March, following one of the worst statistical seasons of his 11-year NFL career. The two-time Pro Bowl selection finished 2020 with 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills and is likely to replace John Brown, who was released, as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver alongside All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, his college teammate at SMU. Second-year pro Gabriel Davis rounds out a stacked top four.