Emmanuel Sanders set to join Bills after his release from Saints becomes offical

A year later, and veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders seems headed to the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders said he had talked to the Bills last March during the legal tampering period and asked for a night to sleep on a decision. About a half hour later, the Bills had agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs and Sanders was left looking at other options.

“I spoke with the Bills for a little bit," Sanders told the Rich Eisen Show last April. "And I told them, ‘Let me think about the idea, give me a night.’ And 30 minutes later, the Stefon Diggs deal went through and I was like, ‘OK.' ”

Sanders, who turns 34 on Wednesday, wound up signing with the New Orleans Saints, and had one of his worst statistical years with 61 receptions on 81 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Pro Football Focus have him a grade of 74.6, which ranked 33rd out of 49 NFL receivers with at least 80 targets.

It was reported March 10 that Sanders would be released by the Saints, with the team officially announcing Tuesday they would do so. However, the move did not appear on the league's official transaction report, meaning that it might not take effect until after the new league year starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday.