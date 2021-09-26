Emmanuel Sanders reflects on giving ball to young Bills fan after his second touchdown

Emmanuel Sanders scored his first two touchdowns of the season in the Bills' 43-21 rout of Washington on Sunday. His pair of celebrations in the end zone could not have been more different.

Fired up after catching his first touchdown from Josh Allen to put the Bills on the board in the first quarter, Sanders launched the football into the stands, which will earn him a $7,210 fine from the league under the sportsmanship rules of its collective bargaining agreement.

When Sanders snagged a 5-yard dart from Allen in the corner of the end zone late in the third quarter to push Buffalo's lead to 19, the wide receiver may have atoned from his earlier choice, handing the football to a young Bills fan after an initial bow. After the game, it wasn't just the impressive stat line that was cherished by the veteran wideout.

"Aw, man. It felt good. It felt really good," Sanders said about the two touchdown receptions. "I think the best part was handing that ball to that kid and seeing the reaction. I think that’s what it’s about."