 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emmanuel Sanders reflects on giving ball to young Bills fan after his second touchdown
0 comments

Emmanuel Sanders reflects on giving ball to young Bills fan after his second touchdown

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Washington third (copy)

Dylan DiMaggio reacts after Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders handed him the ball after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Emmanuel Sanders scored his first two touchdowns of the season in the Bills' 43-21 rout of Washington on Sunday. His pair of celebrations in the end zone could not have been more different.

Fired up after catching his first touchdown from Josh Allen to put the Bills on the board in the first quarter, Sanders launched the football into the stands, which will earn him a $7,210 fine from the league under the sportsmanship rules of its collective bargaining agreement.

When Sanders snagged a 5-yard dart from Allen in the corner of the end zone late in the third quarter to push Buffalo's lead to 19, the wide receiver may have atoned from his earlier choice, handing the football to a young Bills fan after an initial bow. After the game, it wasn't just the impressive stat line that was cherished by the veteran wideout.

Bills Washington fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates the Bills victory over the Washington Football Team.

"Aw, man. It felt good. It felt really good," Sanders said about the two touchdown receptions. "I think the best part was handing that ball to that kid and seeing the reaction. I think that’s what it’s about."

[More: Sanders' breakout game leads Jay Skurski's observations from Buffalo's win]

WKBW's Jenna Callari found out the child's name and described his reaction to the surprise gift. It involved saying, "Oh my God," quite a bit.

En route to the child, Dylan DiMaggio, Sanders passed the father of Patrick Duffy, a morning show sports radio host from Rochester. Duffy's father was seated immediately to DiMaggio's right, and can be seen in the replay reaching for the ball before smoothly removing his hands as Sanders' intended recipient became clearer.

Sanders, who joined the Bills as a free agent from New Orleans, finished Sunday's win with five receptions for 94 yards and the two touchdowns.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Josh Allen talks about connection with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News