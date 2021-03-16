Emmanuel Sanders missed out on the Bills last season. Not this time.

A year later, and veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders seems headed to the Buffalo Bills.
Sanders said he had talked to the Bills last March during the legal tampering period and asked for a night to sleep on a decision. About a half hour later, the Bills had agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs and Sanders was left looking at other options.
“I spoke with the Bills for a little bit," Sanders told the Rich Eisen Show last April. "And I told them, ‘Let me think about the idea, give me a night.’ And 30 minutes later, the Stefon Diggs deal went through and I was like, ‘OK.' ”
Sanders, who turns 34 on Wednesday, wound up signing with the New Orleans Saints, and had one of his worst statistical years with 61 receptions on 81 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Pro Football Focus have him a grade of 74.6, which ranked 33rd out of 49 NFL receivers with at least 80 targets.
It was reported March 10 that Sanders would be released by the Saints, with the team officially announcing Tuesday they would do so. However, the move did not appear on the league's official transaction report, meaning that it might not take effect until after the new league year starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bills' potential deal with Sanders was first reported by Rochester sports broadcaster Dan Fetes of WHAM-TV. A league source told The Buffalo News that no deal was finalized, but a later report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the two sides do indeed have an agreement on a one-year contract that will be finalized Thursday after Sanders comes to Buffalo to take a physical following his official release by the Saints. According to ESPN, the deal will pay Sanders $6 million, with the potential for another $500,000 in incentives.
Sanders, an 11-year veteran, was college teammates with Bills receiver Cole Beasley at SMU.
Beasley posted a photo on Instagram from their playing days with the caption, "Party time!" Sanders posted a screenshot of Beasley's post with the words, "Dancing shoes packed ... I'm ready!"
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the receiver was a third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. Sanders played four seasons for Pittsburgh (2010-13) before continuing his career in Denver (2014-19) and San Francisco (2019) before signing with New Orleans. In 158 regular-season games (109 starts), he has 662 catches for 8,619 yards (13.0 yards per catch) and 47 touchdowns. He's a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Sanders had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos in 2014, '15 and '16, with his best season coming in 2014 with 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns.
"I think he's always been very good at separating," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after San Francisco acquired Sanders in a trade with the Broncos during the 2019 season. "He's wired in a certain way where he can get downfield. He can also break you off inside. Not the biggest guy, but he plays big. He's hard to get your hands on. He can push through things and he plays very aggressive. I mean, the game is not too big for him. He can go over the middle and not flinch. He catches the ball and gets up the field hard. He's a very good football player."
That interview with Eisen also unearthed that Sanders choose a two-year deal with the Saints over a three-year deal with Green Bay, with the weather being a factor.
“To be in a dome 12 games out of a year in a pass-heavy offense or go to Green Bay? I can’t do it. I’d rather go to New Orleans," Sanders said. "I’m from the South. My grandma is six hours away, can come to all the games. I can have my family drive up. It was just a perfect opportunity for me.”
Sanders figures to get a chance to take over the Bills' No. 2 receiver role that John Brown previously occupied. Brown was released earlier this month in a move designed to save the Bills space under the salary cap. Along with Beasley and Stefon Diggs, Sanders gives the Bills a strong top three options for quarterback Josh Allen, with second-year veteran Gabriel Davis rounding out a solid top four.
Sanders will also have a chance to do something that's been rare for him over the past five seasons -- catch passes from a quality starting quarterback. Even though he was with Drew Brees last season, Sanders' other starting quarterbacks over that time have been far less impressive -- Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Flacco, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Taysom Hill.