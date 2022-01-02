 Skip to main content
Emmanuel Sanders, Matt Breida inactive for Bills against Falcons
Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) is pushed out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) in the third quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanders, who did not practice Thursday or Friday because of a knee injury, is inactive for the Week 17 game at Highmark Stadium. Sanders injured his knee during the Tampa Bay game in Week 15, then missed the following game against Carolina, but returned last week to face New England. He had two catches on four targets for 20 yards. The veteran wide receiver was limited in Wednesday's walk-through. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report. 

"I know what he's got going on, but I can't qualify it exactly as a flare-up or maybe he was just dealing with this before," coach Sean McDermott said during the week. "I think it's just more of a general, 'Hey, he's got a knee (injury) going on right now,' and we'll just have to see how it goes."

Sanders' absence could open the door for additional opportunities for Gabriel Davis, who did not play last week after testing positive for Covid-19, but is in the lineup against the Falcons. 
 
The rest of the Bills' inactives are as follows: Running back Matt Breida, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive end Boogie Basham and defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr.
