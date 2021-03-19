 Skip to main content
Emmanuel Sanders' first impression of Buffalo: 'I love this city'
Emmanuel Sanders' first impression of Buffalo: 'I love this city'

  • Updated
Chiefs Saints Football

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) carries against Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) on a long pass reception in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

 Butch Dill/Associated Press

Sports Reporter/Columnist

This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Emmanuel Sanders knew the Buffalo Bills would be a good fit for him long before the veteran wide receiver got an offer to sign with them as a free agent.

The Bills' explosive offense was something he made a point of watching "from afar" last season, when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints. He couldn't get enough of seeing Josh Allen make big throw after big throw to Stefon Diggs.

"I used to sit there on my off days, on a Tuesday, I'd grab my iPad and watch the Buffalo Bills' offense and the coaches' film," Sanders said during a web call with reporters Friday, the day after the Bills officially announced signing him as a free agent. "I'm seeing Josh run around and throwing the ball 60 yards down the field, 50 yards down the field. It was fun to watch. They're gaining traction."

Sanders also has quickly become a fan of Buffalo as a community.

"I've been here for 24 hours and I can tell you, I love this city," he said. "They've got down-to-earth people here, they've got great people here."

Sanders also announced that he will wear No. 10. 

Check back for more from Sanders.

