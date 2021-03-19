Emmanuel Sanders' first impression of Buffalo: 'I already love this city'

Sanders said that, while he and Allen discussed the importance of a receiver running a route "properly ... at the end of the day, ultimately he wants a receiver that can create separation. I feel like I can do that. One thing about my game is, I know that I can move inside, I can move outside. I can do a variety of things. I pride myself on being a great route-runner."

He said it will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wants to utilize him.

"But it's going to be fun, because just watching the playbook and the routes we'll be running, the different concepts, the different options that we have based on one route, it's going to be hard for defenses to stop it," Sanders said. "I know that, because the offense is so complex, I know I've got to spend a lot of time studying it and understanding it because I want to hit the ground running from Day One. ... I'm dedicated to getting into this playbook and showing up to camp ready to roll."

Used to quick success

Besides having caught passes from a Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning (when they were teammates in Denver), and two other QBs headed to Canton (Brees and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger), Sanders also has been part of multiple Super Bowl runs that happened soon after his arrival.