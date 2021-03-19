Emmanuel Sanders' first impression of Buffalo: 'I already love this city'

Emmanuel Sanders knew the Buffalo Bills would be a good fit for him long before the veteran wide receiver got an offer to sign with them as a free agent.
The Bills' explosive offense was something he made a point of watching "from afar" last season, when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints. He couldn't get enough of seeing Josh Allen make big throw after big throw to Stefon Diggs.
"I used to sit on my off days, on a Tuesday, I'd grab my iPad and I would watch the Buffalo Bills' offense, the coaches' film," Sanders said during a web call with reporters Friday, the day after the Bills officially announced his signing. "Just watching the routes they're running, seeing Josh run around and throw the ball 60 yards down the field, 50 yards down the field. It was just exciting to watch. It's the reason why everybody's starting to talk about them. They're gaining traction.
"It's fun to watch."
Sanders joined the fun after the Bills decided to release John Brown. General Manager Brandon Beane had tried to sign Sanders as a free agent last year, but he choice the Saints. Sanders said the "deciding factor" was the chance to catch passes from Drew Brees.
"Beane was telling me he's been wanting, he tried to get me in a trade with Denver and he tried to get me last year, but he brought in Stefon and Diggs had 1,500 yards (receiving); he had a career year," Sanders said. "And here I am now, so we're both together. Now, we've got to capitalize on that."
Sanders, who turned 34 Wednesday, said he has quickly become a fan of Buffalo as a community.
"I've been here for 24 hours and I can tell you, I already love this city," he said. "They've got down-to-earth people here, they've got great people here."
He recalled being impressed with the fan support the Bills received when he faced them in Orchard Park during their 17-year playoff drought.
"I still remember coming to play versus the Bills just looking around and being like, 'Man, these fans, they still love their team, even though they're not that good,'" Sanders said. " And then you fast forward to 2018, 2019, you go on social media and the Bills Mafia is slamming on tables."
Sanders also announced that he will wear No. 10.
Here are more highlights from Sanders' news conference:
Allen a 'funny dude'
Sanders' first impression of his new quarterback is that he enjoys having fun.
"What a great dude, funny dude. He wants to joke, clown around," the receiver said. "At the end of the day, football is a game created for kids, right? It's a kid's dream. Sometimes in the National Football League, we get away from that. We take it way too serious and sometimes we've just got to relax and just have fun with it, and that's Josh."
Sanders said that, while he and Allen discussed the importance of a receiver running a route "properly ... at the end of the day, ultimately he wants a receiver that can create separation. I feel like I can do that. One thing about my game is, I know that I can move inside, I can move outside. I can do a variety of things. I pride myself on being a great route-runner."
He said it will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wants to utilize him.
"But it's going to be fun, because just watching the playbook and the routes we'll be running, the different concepts, the different options that we have based on one route, it's going to be hard for defenses to stop it," Sanders said. "I know that, because the offense is so complex, I know I've got to spend a lot of time studying it and understanding it because I want to hit the ground running from Day One. ... I'm dedicated to getting into this playbook and showing up to camp ready to roll."
Used to quick success
Besides having caught passes from a Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning (when they were teammates in Denver), and two other QBs headed to Canton (Brees and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger), Sanders also has been part of multiple Super Bowl runs that happened soon after his arrival.
"I went to the Super Bowl my first year with the Steelers (as a rookie in 2010)," he said. "I went to the Super Bowl my second year with the Broncos (2015) and I went to the Super Bowl my first (and only) year with the Niners (in 2019). To me, I always say like, it's just got to be a group of dogs, right? It doesn't matter how it's come together, how long you've been together. The common goal is it's got to be a group of dogs willing to put it on the line and willing to do whatever it takes to win a game. That's one thing that excited me when I was talking to Cole just about the team in general. He said, 'Man, we've just got a bunch of dogs.' And I said, 'Man, you're speaking my terminology.'
"I feel like I'm a dog, too. I'm going into a game, whatever it takes, however I've got to do it, however hard I've got to go, whatever the means is, I'm trying to win a game and I'm trying to dominate my opponent. I'm looking forward to meeting the guys and seeing what type of comraderies we can create. Let's see if we can do something special this year."
'I love that dude already'
Sanders said he spoke with Daboll for an hour Thursday night.
"We talked ball for probably about 20 minutes and we talked about life for about 40 minutes," he said. "I love that dude already. He keeps it real, he keeps it 100 with me. He told me about his background, I told him about my background. We just got a feel for each other. He's one of those guys that I know that I'm going to look forward to playing for.
"After he told me the story and we talked and got to know each other, we broke down the X's and O's, I was really blown away by just how he's taken this offense and put in certain things and certain routes and certain options routes and different stuff, and the way he uses Bease and the way he uses Diggs and the way he uses Joshy. That's what's really got me excited to work with a guy like that."