Emmanuel Sanders brings perspective to fast start with Bills

Sanders also has formed a close connection with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“I’ve FaceTimed more with him than I’ve done with any other coach in my career,” he said. “Daboll will be in a hot tub and will FaceTime me just randomly. Me and him will catch up for like five minutes. I think him and Josh’s chemistry is just amazing. When they’re operating together, Josh is thinking like Daboll. They’re usually on the same page."

Daboll is known for FaceTiming lots of Bills offensive players. What do they discuss?

“Sometimes it’s just, 'Hey, I want to crack a joke,’ ” Sanders said. “He’s trying to set me up to crack a joke. I’m like, 'You’re not getting me on this joke right here.' Sometimes it’s 7 at night and he’s like, ‘I just drew up this play right here.’ I’m like, 'Daboll, go to sleep dude.' He just wants to show me a play he’s drawn up. It’s all love though at the end of the day when he’s calling. I know that for sure.”

As his quotes suggest, Sanders is engaging in conversation. He has insight coming out of his eyeballs.