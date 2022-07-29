Elite traits give Spencer Brown crazy upside entering Year 2 for Bills

PITTSFORD – Washington star defensive tackle DaRon Payne spent the first 2½ hours of last season’s Week 3 game in Orchard Park kicking butt on the line of scrimmage, even though it was in a losing effort against the Buffalo Bills.

With 5:21 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, rookie Spencer Brown took the field for the first snap at right tackle of his NFL career. On his first play, he pancaked Payne to the turf. On Brown’s second play, he caved in the left side of Washington’s defensive line and drove Payne 15 yards sideways.

Most rookies talk about their “welcome to the NFL moment.” Maybe someday Bills fans will look back on that as the NFL’s “welcome to Spencer Brown moment.”

“I had fresh legs, and apparently he had played the whole game,” Brown recalls. “I came in the fourth quarter. I was fresh. He wasn’t too happy about it. But that’s fine.”

Brown moved up to the first unit the next week and wound up starting 12 games as a rookie.

“Spencer Brown is a dog, he's an animal, he's extremely big, he's talented,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Brown enters Year 2 as one of the most intriguing players on the Buffalo roster, partly due to the explosiveness he showed on his first snap. He has enormous size – at 6-foot-8¼ and 312 pounds – and the kind of athletic traits that make NFL scouts giddy.

Can he make a leap forward? If so, the Bills will have upper-tier caliber tackles bookending their line, with Brown on the right and Dion Dawkins on the left.

That’s the rose-colored outlook for Bills fans, and in fairness to Brown, it’s probably a bit premature.

First, Brown is only practicing on a limited basis so far. He underwent offseason back surgery, which coach Sean McDermott characterized as “a procedure,” and he did not practice in the spring. Brown is in uniform going through some of the drills at St. John Fisher University, which is a good sign. He declined to discuss his injury this week.

“I don't want to say he’s behind,” McDermott said. “I think he would say it'll be knocking some rust off here a little bit. And we're going to take it one period and one practice at a time. He missed a portion of last year and then obviously all the offseason. But he's worked his tail off to get back and put himself in a position where he can he can go out there on that field.”

Second, Brown still is early in his football development. He’s 24. He made a big jump from lower-division Northern Iowa and he played only 2½ seasons of college football. Northern Iowa’s 2020 fall season was postponed due to Covid, and Brown declared for the NFL draft rather than play in the spring 2021.

Off-the-charts testing

Now about that upside.

It’s no exaggeration to say Brown put up the best pro-day numbers for his position of any Bills draftee in the last 30 years.

Brown’s time on the 3-cone drill, a test of agility and quickness, was 6.96 seconds, better than any offensive lineman at the NFL scouting combine in the last 20 years. (There was no combine in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.)

His 20-yard shuttle time of 4.40 would have tied for sixth among all offensive tackles at the combine the last 20 years.

His broad jump of 9 feet, 9 inches would have tied for fifth among all OTs the last 20 years. His 40-yard dash time of 4.94 would rank among the top 20 among all OTs the last 20 years.

There is an analytic measurement for draft picks called the Relative Athletic Score. It ranks a player’s measurements – height, weight, speed, vertical jump, long jump, etc. – on a scale of 1-10 in comparison with all the other players drafted at the same position. It’s simply a measure of physical traits. It’s not meant to be a scouting evaluation or a projection of a player’s value in the NFL.

Among offensive tackles, NFL stars Jonathan Ogden (1996), Joe Staley (2007) and Taylor Lewan (2014) all scored a composite 10 RAS number when they performed at the combine. Brown also scored the maximum – 10 – eclipsing the numbers of those three, ranking No. 1 out of all OTs from 1987 to 2021.

Does it mean he’s the best athlete at tackle ever? Hardly, or he would have been drafted higher than 93rd overall – late in the third round. But from a pure math standpoint, Brown’s traits are off the charts.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he does not factor in RAS score in the draft, although the team does its own analytics analysis of prospects’ measurements.

“Where Spencer really impressed me the most was at the Senior Bowl, more than the combine,” Beane said. “I'm more of a football guy. Let me see him in pads, let me see how they play, let me see how they move.

“Listen, for a big man, he can bend and he's got feet,” Beane said. “If you are playing tackle in this league and have got size, length and can bend with feet, sign me up.”

Exceeding expectations

The Bills put Brown’s good feet to use last year, using him on the move, pulling with mobile center Mitch Morse.

“Oh yeah, that’s like the one time you can feel like an athlete when you get out in space,” Brown said. “It might be a little bit of a panic attack at first – everyone’s watching me – but it’s a fun offense to be a part of.”

A lot of tall tackles have trouble bending at the knees enough to deal with speed rushers. Brown did reasonably well with speed as a rookie. Along with his coaching in Buffalo, he credits the recently retired Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler for the 49ers, with helping him prepare for the NFL before the 2021 draft. Brown moved to California in the fall of 2020, took his final college classes online, and worked with Staley for eight months.

“Joe Staley had just retired he was showing us stuff, and I was like, ‘Dude, you’re doing this way better than I can,’” Brown said. “He just got done doing it, and he had done it for 12 years. In college I thought I was better at pass blocking than run blocking. Then after a year with him, I was better at run blocking than pass blocking when I first got here.”

Brown admits he exceeded his own expectations for his rookie year.

“At first it was overwhelming for sure,” he said. “Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, those guys were just beating the hell out of me in camp last year. But it was trial by fire. You go out and get your butt beat enough you’ll figure it out – sink or swim.

“I was happy to play more than I thought I was going to,” Brown said. “Coming in, I thought I was going to be the backup tackle, the swing guy and third tight end stuff. I didn’t have any expectations for myself other than just do what they asked me. It took off from there.”

Brown gave up only one sack in the regular season last year, according to News charting. That comes with a bit of an asterisk since Josh Allen’s mobility keeps the Bills’ sack numbers down. The lone sack was at Tampa against Shaq Barrett.

“He can bend the corner,” Brown said of Barrett. “That was a long day for the boy right here. But it’s all learning experiences.”

Another long day was the divisional playoff at Kansas City. Brown didn’t give up a sack, but he yielded seven pressures against veterans Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram, who now is in Miami.

“Melvin Ingram absolutely hip-tossed me to the ground in the Kansas City game,” Brown said. “It’s all things to work on.”

Brown calls the playoff win over New England the highlight of his first season.

“The atmosphere. Negative 12. Buffalo weather. Packed house. Playoffs. That was the best experience I had for sure last year,” Brown said.

He stresses, however, that highlight isn’t on his mind.

“I look back more on the negative than the positive things, things I need to work on,” he said. “I’m just trying to get more reps, trying to learn from the guys who have taken a lot more snaps than me. They’re helping me so much.

“Like David Quessenberry, who just got here,” Brown said. “He’s been helping me with my hands. I’ve been asking him questions. I’m even asking guards how they do it. Ryan Bates played tackle for awhile. There’s so many guys around here with so much knowledge about it. You have to ask questions and figure out what works for you.”

One thing that works for Brown – and it’s something that can’t be measured – is his temperament. Brown said growing up in Iowa, his father, Kurt, taught him to be a finisher.

“I didn’t even know how to play football in high school,” Brown said. “But my dad was always telling me: It’s not to the whistle, it’s to the echo of the whistle. It’s that fine line when you stop. Do you stop when you hear the whistle or do you stop when that whistle stops – or the whistle echoes? It’s always to the echo of the whistle.”

“On the first series of the game, people might think, what’s wrong with this guy? But if you keep it up into quarter three and four, it starts wearing on guys. And maybe the last drive of the game it counts for something.”