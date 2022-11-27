Eight Bills players miss practice with illness

The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Cornerback Siran Neal, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, safety Jaquan Johnson, running back Nyheim Hines, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end all sick.
On the injury front, pass rusher Von Miller (knee), left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) and guard Rodger Saffold (rest) will not practice.
Defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will practice.
Also, the Bills are opening the 21-day window for offensive lineman Ike Boettger, who has been sidelined following Achilles surgery last season.
The Bills visit the New England Patriots on Thursday night.