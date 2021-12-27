Efe Obada trails only Ed Oliver in defensive-line snaps for Bills in win over Patriots

Game ball: Isaiah McKenzie

You really can’t say enough good things about what McKenzie accomplished. To go from a healthy inactive in consecutive games earlier this season to setting career highs with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown is a great personal comeback story. There is a good lesson there for all of us: Never stop working.

Stat of the game: 8-10, 80%

Combined, that was the two teams’ success rate on fourth down, as the Bills went 3 for 4 and the Patriots finished 5 for 6.

“We just felt like we had a good plan overall,” McDermott said of being aggressive on fourth down. “I would just say that those aren’t always easy decisions and I thought the offense did a great job of executing.”

Coming attractions

The Bills close the regular season with a two-game homestand. The first of those games is against Atlanta, which kept its faint postseason hopes alive with a victory against the Lions on Sunday. Here are three things to know about the Falcons …