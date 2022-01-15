Efe Obada, Eli Ankou inactive for Bills in playoff game against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills came into Saturday's playoff game against the New England Patriots without any of their players carrying an injury designation.
As a result, the seven players declared inactive for the team are all healthy.
That list includes defensive end Efe Obada, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris. Ankou and Giles-Harris were elevated from the practice squad Friday.
Also inactive for the Bills are tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, running back Matt Breida and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.
With Stevenson inactive, the return duties will be handled by either Isaiah McKenzie or Micah Hyde, depending on how aggressive coach Sean McDermott wants to be.
The Patriots' inactives include starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Also out for New England are tight end Devin Asiasi, running back J.J. Taylor, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive ends Carl Davis and Chase Winovich.
