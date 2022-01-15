 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Efe Obada, Eli Ankou inactive for Bills in playoff game against Patriots
0 comments

Efe Obada, Eli Ankou inactive for Bills in playoff game against Patriots

Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills came into Saturday's playoff game against the New England Patriots without any of their players carrying an injury designation.

As a result, the seven players declared inactive for the team are all healthy.

That list includes defensive end Efe Obada, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris. Ankou and Giles-Harris were elevated from the practice squad Friday. 

Also inactive for the Bills are tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, running back Matt Breida and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. 

With Stevenson inactive, the return duties will be handled by either Isaiah McKenzie or Micah Hyde, depending on how aggressive coach Sean McDermott wants to be. 

The Patriots' inactives include starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Also out for New England are tight end Devin Asiasi, running back J.J. Taylor, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive ends Carl Davis and Chase Winovich.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet China's 83-year-old 'Father of Skiing' who's ready for the Olympics

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News