Edge rusher Jayson Oweh puts on show at Penn State pro day

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh produced a freak athletic performance at the school’s pro-day workout Thursday in State College, Pa.
Oweh, 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, according to scouts who talked to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy. Penn State reported the time was 4.36. Either way, it’s the fastest by a defensive end since 2003, when the NFL started tracking draft combine data.
NFL scouts must figure out if Oweh can play as good on the field as he trains in a T-shirt and shorts. He did not record a sack in the Nittany Lions’ seven-game season in 2020.
The redshirt sophomore played in 24 games overall, starting eight, and made seven sacks, five in 2019 and two in 2018.
Oweh could be a consideration for the Buffalo Bills late in the first round, if he lasts that long. However, the Bills generally don’t prefer players with huge potential and minimal production.
“The intriguing guy, the boom-or-bust guy is Jayson Oweh of Penn State,” said ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. “You talk about sacks, he didn’t have one this year. There were some games he was just neutralized completely. So he’s a roll of the dice based on talent.”
Opinions on Oweh figure to be divergent across the NFL. Neither Kiper nor Todd McShay of ESPN puts Oweh in the first round of their latest mock drafts. Neither did Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.
NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt, the Hall of Fame general manager, ranks Oweh No. 16 overall. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network ranks him No. 33.
Meanwhile, Penn State outside linebacker Micah Parsons, a first-round prospect and potential top-20 pick, also showed elite athleticism. Parsons, 6-3 and 246, also ran 4.39 in the 40, according to Nagy. He opted out of the 2020 season. In addition to being a coverage linebacker, Parsons offers some pass-rush ability.
Tight end Pat Feiermuth, recovering from shoulder surgery, did not work out. He probably will be rated as an early to middle second-round pick. Feiermuth is a “move” tight end. The Bills tend to prefer “Y tight ends,” those who play in-line, next to the tackle.
The previous fastest 40 for a defensive end since 2003 was 4.41 by 260-pound Montez Sweat, a first-round pick of Washington in 2019.
Oweh also impressed with a vertical jump of 39.5 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. Sweat’s numbers were 36 inches and 10 feet, 5 inches.
“People have said that I was a pass-rush specialist the year before that, and now they say I can only play the run,” Oweh told reporters on a conference call Thursday after his workout. “So I use all this stuff as motivation, and it’s helping me become a more complete football player. ... My best football is ahead of me.”