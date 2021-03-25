Edge rusher Jayson Oweh puts on show at Penn State pro day

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh produced a freak athletic performance at the school’s pro-day workout Thursday in State College, Pa.

Oweh, 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, according to scouts who talked to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy. Penn State reported the time was 4.36. Either way, it’s the fastest by a defensive end since 2003, when the NFL started tracking draft combine data.

NFL scouts must figure out if Oweh can play as good on the field as he trains in a T-shirt and shorts. He did not record a sack in the Nittany Lions’ seven-game season in 2020.

The redshirt sophomore played in 24 games overall, starting eight, and made seven sacks, five in 2019 and two in 2018.

Oweh could be a consideration for the Buffalo Bills late in the first round, if he lasts that long. However, the Bills generally don’t prefer players with huge potential and minimal production.

“The intriguing guy, the boom-or-bust guy is Jayson Oweh of Penn State,” said ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. “You talk about sacks, he didn’t have one this year. There were some games he was just neutralized completely. So he’s a roll of the dice based on talent.”