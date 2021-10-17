 Skip to main content
Eden lacrosse players get unlikely photobomb from Bills coach
Eden lacrosse players get unlikely photobomb from Bills coach

  Updated
Trust the process

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gets amped up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Top lacrosse players took part in the 3Nation Lacrosse Classic on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, with players representing the United States, Canada and the Iroquois Nation.

Plenty of pictures were taken at the 6-on-6 event as players had the rare opportunity to get on the turf at the Buffalo Bills' stadium. 

Someone who's routinely on the turf there is Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was at the tournament playing the role of dad, watching his daughter play. He also was finishing up preparations for Monday's game before the team headed to the airport.  

That led to a McDermott photo bomb of a photo of the Eden girls players.

"I asked him to give us a thumbs up as he walked by," Eden coach Phil Archabald said. "He was very nice to indulge us."

