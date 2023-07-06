Former Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski tweeted following Eddie's passing, "I feel the need to say this…First of all it took tremendous courage for Nick to put Eddie and his journey out there for all to see…I’m not sure I could have done that especially with the level of authenticity that Nick did it with….Second thing is in a world of rage and nastiness it warms my heart to see so many people on this platform that are just good people. People that go out of their way to spread love and kindness….I really appreciate that and it gives me hope…Thank you and God Speed Eddie… #GoBills #BillsMafia."

Eddie's condition significantly worsened in the last two days, according to an update on the GoFundMe account. Eddie had to be intubated as doctors feared he would go into cardiac arrest.

Doctors determined that Eddie's upper left lung had collapsed and he was placed on an ECMO machine (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) to do the work of his heart and lungs.

"(Wednesday morning) they called us and said that the lung collapse was getting larger and they wanted to put a chest tube in to re-inflate," the family said. "Obviously, this also comes with risks but it had to be done so his lungs can heal. He is not out of the woods and we ask that you just pray… . For healing, for no pain, for comfort, for strength – not only for Eddie but our entire extended family (grandparents and his aunts and their families) for the guidance of the doctors, surgeons and nurses. There is always a chaplain on call and we were able to pray for Eddie and his healing last night. But the power of prayer is an amazing thing and we just need our prayer warriors to do their thing! We love you."

The family lives in suburban Chicago, but Nick has been a Bills fans for decades, he told The News in 2021. In the early 1990s, his parents took him to an NFL game between Buffalo and nearby Indianapolis. They happened to stay at the same hotel as the Bills, and he met a number of players in the lobby. He still has a hat signed by John Fina and Bill Brooks. He recalls Darryl Talley and Pete Metzelaars taking time to chat. And he was hooked.

“It made a real big impression on me,” Mayerik recounted in 2021.

But growing up in the Midwest meant he didn’t have any friends who were Bills fans. That all changed once Mayerik started a Twitter account and embraced #BillsMafia.

At one point in the spring of 2021, he sent a direct message to Marc Johnson, a Bills fan and two-time cancer survivor, explaining how he served as an inspiration to him and his son.

“It was a full 24-hour, basically, a Hail Mary,” Mayerik said, “because nothing else had worked.”

Johnson had befriended the late Bills superfan Ezra Castro, who went by Pancho Billa, in much the same way throughout their battles with cancer.

And he was moved to action.

“What I’ve come to know in the 35, 40 years of being a Bills fan is Bills Mafia is a different crew,” Johnson said in 2021. “It’s inspiring. And it just makes you want to do more. It makes you want to be a better person. And, really, that’s what Nick and Eddie have done for a lot of people. They see this 6-year-old who’s endured eight open-heart surgeries and a father that is doing everything he can, and it’s just an amazing story. It really is.”

Johnson and Anthony Trifilo, who founded the philanthropic group “Pancho’s Army,” hatched a plan.

Mayerik thought they were out of their mind.

He wasn’t asking for anything.

“I didn’t say you were asking for anything,” Trifilo said he told him. “I want to do this for you. What Eddie’s going through – the kid is tough as nails, and he isn’t fazed and fatigued by any of this, and it’s just inspirational.”

Together, they started the group “Little Eddie’s Infantry,” a branch of Pancho’s Army, and named Eddie the commander.

The Infantry continued to grow and grow, with T-shirt sales, messages from Bills players of the past and present, fund-raisers to help with medical expenses and more.

"Eddie is up there with Poncho," longtime Bills fan Patty Champion tweeted Thursday. "They will have a blast watching the Bills win the Super Bowl."