Eddie Mayerik, the 8-year-old who inspired legions of Buffalo Bills fans known as Eddie's Infantry, died Thursday, his father, Nick, announced on social media.
"Eddie isn’t suffering anymore," Nick tweeted. "He’s left the physical world. But his love and spirit will live on forever bc he was such a force. Such a light. I’m so broken. I love you all. Thank You for ALWAYS being there. #Eddiesinfantryforever"
Eddie was born with two valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery, which carries blood from the heart to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body. He underwent nine heart surgeries, and he and his family have spent the better part of his life in the hospital. He had been in the intensive care unit at an Illinois hospital since March.
Nick has used social media over the last few years to post videos of Eddie's journey through the ups and the downs. Eddie inspired others with his big smile, his determination and his devotion to being positive, even in the darkest moments. His spirit and the outpouring of support reaffirmed his dad's faith in humanity and left a lasting impact on thousands who never met him.
“To be Eddie’s dad and to see what he does every day and all the meds, all the therapies, and he just stays positive,” Nick told The Buffalo News in 2021. “How can I attack things like that? That’s what I ask myself, a lot. Sometimes, if I start complaining, I check myself real quick, or he’ll check me, even if he just says, ‘Daddy, what’s wrong?’
“I use him as an example, constantly, about how to approach anything. One of the things I always talk about that we can control is our attitude, and he does it better than anybody I know.”
Bills fans – and other fan bases – from around the nation took part in virtual prayer vigil throughout the evening Wednesday and through Thursday for Eddie.
"I’m with you Eddie! Stay strong baby boiiiii," Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Groups of fans continued donations to a GoFundMe for Eddie and the family throughout Thursday. A raffle that included a 10-minute FaceTime chat from Darryl Talley was organized by Talley and his wife, Janine, and the Bills Mafia Babes. Family friend Lisa Giovino collected money to provide dinner for 70 hospital workers Thursday night. Another raffle that included Bills memorabilia had generated nearly $10,000 in nine hours.
Nick Mayerik posted a message of thanks to supporters late Thursday afternoon:
"Thank you. Thank you ALL from the bottom of my heart. I’ve always been a great teammate but I’ve NEVER needed to be the center of everything. So putting stuff out there about my personal life wasn’t something I’ve really ever done before. I’ve only shared a small part of me. I used Twitter to talk my feelings out. Sort of an outlet. And Bills/Hoosiers stuff. But the way you all embraced Eddie was so overwhelmingly beautiful to me. I’ve gone through some things in my personal life since the pandemic. Some I’ve shared. Some not. But you all LOVED us and I’m forever indebted to you.
"I was a little resistant at first a few years back to share his story. Again, I never really did social media. But I’m so glad I shared him with you ALL. I LOVE you. And I never thought I ever experience something so genuine and powerful. I’m so so so grateful."
The outpouring continued after Eddie's death. Here is a small sampling as thousands of messages were posted on social media:
Former Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski tweeted following Eddie's passing, "I feel the need to say this…First of all it took tremendous courage for Nick to put Eddie and his journey out there for all to see…I’m not sure I could have done that especially with the level of authenticity that Nick did it with….Second thing is in a world of rage and nastiness it warms my heart to see so many people on this platform that are just good people. People that go out of their way to spread love and kindness….I really appreciate that and it gives me hope…Thank you and God Speed Eddie… #GoBills #BillsMafia."
Eddie's condition significantly worsened in the last two days, according to an update on the GoFundMe account. Eddie had to be intubated as doctors feared he would go into cardiac arrest.
Doctors determined that Eddie's upper left lung had collapsed and he was placed on an ECMO machine (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) to do the work of his heart and lungs.
"(Wednesday morning) they called us and said that the lung collapse was getting larger and they wanted to put a chest tube in to re-inflate," the family said. "Obviously, this also comes with risks but it had to be done so his lungs can heal. He is not out of the woods and we ask that you just pray… . For healing, for no pain, for comfort, for strength – not only for Eddie but our entire extended family (grandparents and his aunts and their families) for the guidance of the doctors, surgeons and nurses. There is always a chaplain on call and we were able to pray for Eddie and his healing last night. But the power of prayer is an amazing thing and we just need our prayer warriors to do their thing! We love you."
The family lives in suburban Chicago, but Nick has been a Bills fans for decades, he told The News in 2021. In the early 1990s, his parents took him to an NFL game between Buffalo and nearby Indianapolis. They happened to stay at the same hotel as the Bills, and he met a number of players in the lobby. He still has a hat signed by John Fina and Bill Brooks. He recalls Darryl Talley and Pete Metzelaars taking time to chat. And he was hooked.
“It made a real big impression on me,” Mayerik recounted in 2021.
But growing up in the Midwest meant he didn’t have any friends who were Bills fans. That all changed once Mayerik started a Twitter account and embraced #BillsMafia.
At one point in the spring of 2021, he sent a direct message to Marc Johnson, a Bills fan and two-time cancer survivor, explaining how he served as an inspiration to him and his son.
“It was a full 24-hour, basically, a Hail Mary,” Mayerik said, “because nothing else had worked.”
Johnson had befriended the late Bills superfan Ezra Castro, who went by Pancho Billa, in much the same way throughout their battles with cancer.
And he was moved to action.
“What I’ve come to know in the 35, 40 years of being a Bills fan is Bills Mafia is a different crew,” Johnson said in 2021. “It’s inspiring. And it just makes you want to do more. It makes you want to be a better person. And, really, that’s what Nick and Eddie have done for a lot of people. They see this 6-year-old who’s endured eight open-heart surgeries and a father that is doing everything he can, and it’s just an amazing story. It really is.”
Johnson and Anthony Trifilo, who founded the philanthropic group “Pancho’s Army,” hatched a plan.
Mayerik thought they were out of their mind.
He wasn’t asking for anything.
“I didn’t say you were asking for anything,” Trifilo said he told him. “I want to do this for you. What Eddie’s going through – the kid is tough as nails, and he isn’t fazed and fatigued by any of this, and it’s just inspirational.”
Together, they started the group “Little Eddie’s Infantry,” a branch of Pancho’s Army, and named Eddie the commander.
The Infantry continued to grow and grow, with T-shirt sales, messages from Bills players of the past and present, fund-raisers to help with medical expenses and more.
"Eddie is up there with Poncho," longtime Bills fan Patty Champion tweeted Thursday. "They will have a blast watching the Bills win the Super Bowl."