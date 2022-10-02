 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ed Oliver out for Bills against Ravens

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills at Rams second (copy) (copy)

The Bills won't have Ed Oliver in the lineup for a third straight game because of an ankle injury.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

BALTIMORE – Ed Oliver will miss his third straight game for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. 

Oliver, who practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, is still not ready to return from an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Newly signed offensive lineman Justin Murray, who was limited all week in practice because of a foot injury and was also questionable for the game, will not play for the Bills.

Rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were previously ruled out. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is the team's other inactive player. 

With Oliver and Phillips out, the Bills elevated defensive tackle Prince Emili from the practice squad Saturday and made him active for the game.

People are also reading…

There is some good news for the Bills in who is active against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Center Mitch Morse (elbow), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are all active and will play.

Morse, Poyer and Jackson missed the Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News