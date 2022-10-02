Ed Oliver out for Bills against Ravens

BALTIMORE – Ed Oliver will miss his third straight game for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Oliver, who practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, is still not ready to return from an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newly signed offensive lineman Justin Murray, who was limited all week in practice because of a foot injury and was also questionable for the game, will not play for the Bills.

Rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were previously ruled out. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is the team's other inactive player.

With Oliver and Phillips out, the Bills elevated defensive tackle Prince Emili from the practice squad Saturday and made him active for the game.

There is some good news for the Bills in who is active against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Center Mitch Morse (elbow), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are all active and will play.

Morse, Poyer and Jackson missed the Week 2 game against the Dolphins.